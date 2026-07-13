Kahuna Labs Introduces Revenue Generation Insights, Transforming Customer Support into a Strategic Source of Revenue Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Labs today announced the availability of Revenue Generation Insights, a new AI-powered module that helps enterprise software companies identify revenue opportunities hidden within technical support interactions. The new capability expands Kahuna's AI platform beyond case resolution to help organizations improve customer adoption, accelerate expansion opportunities, and position support as a strategic contributor to revenue growth.

Support organizations have traditionally been measured by operational metrics such as response times, resolution speed, and customer satisfaction. Yet support engineers often possess the earliest indicators of customer adoption challenges, implementation gaps, and unmet service needs. These insights frequently remain trapped within individual support cases and are rarely shared with customer success, professional services, or sales teams.

Revenue Generation Insights changes that.

Rather than simply identifying isolated customer signals, the new module analyzes patterns across historical support interactions, troubleshooting journeys, customer behavior, and account activity to identify opportunities for additional training, professional services engagements, and premium support offerings.

The result is actionable intelligence that enables support organizations to proactively contribute to customer outcomes and long-term revenue growth.

"Support has always been one of the richest sources of customer intelligence within the enterprise," said Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Kahuna Labs. "The challenge has been uncovering those insights from thousands of customer interactions and transforming them into actionable business intelligence. Revenue Generation Insights helps organizations identify opportunities that improve customer success while simultaneously driving growth. It represents another step toward our vision of support becoming an intelligence function, not simply a cost center."

Revenue Generation Insights builds upon Kahuna's AI platform, which captures troubleshooting paths, analyzes historical case patterns, and delivers contextual recommendations directly within existing CRM workflows. By leveraging the same contextual reasoning engine, the new module extends Kahuna's capabilities beyond operational efficiency to help organizations identify business opportunities supported by evidence from real customer interactions.

The first release includes intelligence across three key opportunity areas:

Training & Enablement – Identifies customers whose recurring support patterns suggest additional education or enablement would accelerate product adoption.

– Identifies customers whose recurring support patterns suggest additional education or enablement would accelerate product adoption. Professional Services – Detects implementation, configuration, and integration trends that indicate customers may benefit from consulting or optimization services.

– Detects implementation, configuration, and integration trends that indicate customers may benefit from consulting or optimization services. Premium Support – Identifies accounts whose complexity, support volume, or business requirements suggest they would benefit from enhanced support offerings.





Unlike traditional customer health scoring or keyword-based alerting systems, Revenue Generation Insights provides supporting evidence behind every recommendation, enabling support leaders to validate opportunities before routing them to customer success, sales, or professional services teams.

As enterprises increasingly look to AI to improve both productivity and business outcomes, Revenue Generation Insights reflects a broader shift in how organizations view technical support—from a reactive operational function to a strategic source of customer intelligence.

About Kahuna Labs