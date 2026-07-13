HERE GIS Data Suite available as a service for instant access to foundational data

GIS data as a service reduces the cost and complexity of managing GIS infrastructure

Esri users connect directly to continuously updated data within ArcGIS environments, freeing up time for analysis and decision making

San Diego (Esri User Conference) – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location data company, today announced HERE GIS Data Suite is available through a data-as-a-service model, giving Esri users direct access to mapping, routing and geocoding data. The new delivery option helps Esri users, partners and distributors reduce the operational burden of publishing and maintaining GIS data and accelerate time to analysis.

HERE GIS Data Suite powers mapping, analysis, routing and geocoding with curated, enterprise-grade GIS data that is continuously updated and ready to use. The new delivery model reflects broader shifts in GIS as organizations work with larger, more complex datasets and seek faster, simpler and more cost-effective ways to unlock value. Rather than downloading, hosting and maintaining large datasets, users can work with continuously updated data directly within existing workflows.

“GIS professionals spend too much time preparing and maintaining data and that burden continues to grow as datasets scale,” said Chris Handley, Senior Vice President of Product Management at HERE Technologies. “By delivering HERE GIS Data Suite as a service, we’re removing that complexity so teams can shift focus to analysis, decision making and mission-critical outcomes.”

Many GIS teams still host large datasets locally or publish their own map, routing and geocoding services. Those processes can slow onboarding, increase maintenance demands and introduce inconsistencies across workflows.

HERE GIS Data Suite addresses these challenges by delivering high-integrity, continuously updated data directly into ArcGIS environments. Users gain immediate access to basemaps, transportation networks, geocoding data and rich attribution optimized for visualization, analysis and routing.

Key benefits include:

Reduced overhead: No need to publish or maintain data services

No need to publish or maintain data services Faster onboarding : New users can begin work immediately

: New users can begin work immediately Continuously updated : Regular updates improve global consistency and accuracy

: Regular updates improve global consistency and accuracy Improved productivity: Less time spent managing data means more time for analysis and decision making

Built on HERE's location data, GIS Data Suite provides a consistent and reliable foundation for applications ranging from urban planning and infrastructure management to logistics, public safety and environmental analysis. Organizations can access HERE GIS Data Suite through downloadable datasets or as a service via APIs.

Learn more about HERE GIS Data Suite at here.com/solutions/gis-data-suite and visit HERE’s booth #1212 at the Esri User Conference, July 13-17 in San Diego.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

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