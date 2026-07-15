HERE Technologies and Esri partner to develop location analytics to support AI adoption

Visualization and analytics capabilities will enable AI systems and engineering teams to access and analyze live and historical location data

Built on ArcGIS, Esri’s comprehensive geospatial platform, new capabilities will help organizations derive insights, improve decision making and reporting and support agentic workflows

Agreement expands and deepens the companies’ long-term, 20+ year location data partnership

San Diego (Esri User Conference) — HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location data company, and Esri today announced a 3-year agreement to jointly develop location-based analytics and visualization solutions that support emerging AI use cases. The collaboration reflects growing demand from customers exploring AI applications and agentic workflows and seeking more effective ways to access, integrate and analyze large volumes of location data.

By combining HERE’s rich map content, traffic and mobility data with Esri’s ArcGIS platform, the companies aim to make live and historical geospatial data more accessible to engineering teams and AI systems within analytics workflows. These capabilities will help customers across industries like transportation and logistics, public sector, automotive and high tech derive deeper insights and improve decision making.

For more than 20 years, HERE and Esri have worked together to help organizations solve complex challenges with location data. This agreement deepens that collaboration and aims to help customers work with AI-ready geospatial analytics directly within existing ArcGIS environments, reducing the complexity of integrating and operationalizing location data at scale and supporting agentic workflows.

“For over two decades, HERE has partnered with Esri to deliver trusted geospatial insights,” said Chris Handley, Senior Vice President of Product Management at HERE Technologies. “As organizations explore new AI use cases, we can help them more easily access and analyze location data, enabling faster insights and more informed decisions.”

“Organizations are looking for analytics solutions that connect authoritative data, intuitive mapping, and scalable decision support,” said Richard Cooke, Corporate Director of Global Business Development at Esri. “By bringing together HERE’s trusted location data and the analytical power of ArcGIS, we will help customers extend what they can do within existing workflows and support emerging AI applications.”

By combining HERE’s map, traffic and mobility data with ArcGIS, the partnership brings together authoritative location content with spatial analytics and visualization capabilities in a unified environment. The combined capabilities are intended to enable organizations to analyze real-world movement patterns and apply those insights to planning, operations, and decision making.

HERE introduced HERE GIS Data Suite in 2025, providing a curated dataset designed for ArcGIS environments. The data suite serves as a foundational layer for the analytics capabilities developed through the agreement.

HERE and Esri aim to help organizations move efficiently from geospatial data to analytics and real-world outcomes by combining trusted location data with scalable analytics tools.

Media contacts

Esri

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HERE Technologies

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About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

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