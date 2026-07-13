Plymouth Rock Assurance Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

BOSTON, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, announced the appointments of three experienced insurance and financial services leaders to key executive roles, reinforcing Plymouth Rock’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional customer experiences.

Plymouth Rock has recently appointed Gavin McPhail as Vice President and Chief Data Officer; Cornelius Young as Vice President and Chief Claims Officer, Independent Agency Group; and Lindsay Mustard as Vice President, Customer Service, Independent Agency Group.

“These appointments reflect Plymouth Rock’s ongoing investment in the leadership needed to drive our business forward,” said Andrew McElwee, President and Chief Operating Officer at The Plymouth Rock Company. “Gavin, Cornelius, and Lindsay each bring deep industry experience and proven track records of leading transformation, improving customer outcomes, and delivering business results. Their leadership will help us continue to enhance the value we provide to our customers, agents, and partners.”

Gavin McPhail Named Vice President and Chief Data Officer

As Vice President and Chief Data Officer, McPhail will lead Plymouth Rock's enterprise data strategy, advancing Plymouth Rock’s use of data, analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive profitable growth, operational excellence, and exceptional customer experiences. He will partner with business and technology leaders to strengthen data as a strategic asset, accelerating innovation and delivering measurable value across underwriting, claims, risk management, and customer operations.

McPhail is an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience. He has a proven track record of leading enterprise-scale growth initiatives, modernizing data and analytics capabilities, integrating acquisitions, and delivering operational transformation for Fortune 100 organizations.

Prior to joining Plymouth Rock, McPhail served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Risk Intelligence at Fusable, where he led the company’s insurance risk intelligence data-as-a-service business. He earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley; a Master of Science in Information & Telecommunication Systems from The Johns Hopkins University; and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Cornelius Young Named Vice President and Chief Claims Officer, Independent Agency Group

As Chief Claims Officer, Young will lead the Independent Agency Group’s claims organization, with responsibility for driving operational excellence, enhancing the claims customer experience, and accelerating the adoption of data, analytics, and AI across the claims lifecycle.

Young brings more than two decades of insurance leadership experience spanning claims operations, analytics, product innovation, and technology transformation. Throughout his career, he has led initiatives focused on improving claim outcomes, creating exceptional customer experiences and leveraging data to drive results. Prior to joining Plymouth Rock, he served as the Chief Insurance Officer at Cambridge Mobile Telematics, where he led insurance strategy and developed AI-powered solutions that transformed how insurers leverage telematics, crash detection, digital claims workflows, and risk insights.

Prior to Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Young spent more than 13 years at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he held a variety of leadership positions across claims, strategy and analytics. During his tenure, he led claims transformation initiatives, including efforts focused on fraud detection, predictive analytics, operational efficiency, and policyholder experience improvements. Young holds an MBA from the Boston College Carroll School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

Lindsay Mustard Named Vice President, Customer Service, Independent Agency Group

As Vice President, Customer Service, Mustard will lead the Independent Agency Group’s Customer Service organization, with responsibility spanning all customer service operations including Service Center Operations, Underwriting, Agency and Sales Operations, Compliance, Project Management, and Customer Experience. She will focus on elevating service delivery, driving operational efficiency, and advancing customer-centric initiatives across the organization.

Mustard brings deep experience working at the intersection of customer experience, digital innovation, and operational excellence. Most recently, she held senior leadership roles at Jenius Bank, including Head of Strategy and Head of Product Engagement. Prior to Jenius, she held Senior Vice President roles at Citizens Bank, and earlier in her career was a Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Mustard holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Trinity College.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com