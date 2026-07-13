Teleport Named an Overall Leader in 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Zero Trust Platforms

OAKLAND, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity company, today announced it is recognized as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts 2026 Leadership Compass for Zero Trust Platforms.

Teleport pioneered Infrastructure Identity, a zero trust architecture that eliminates identity fragmentation, static credentials, and static privileges, establishing a unified identity layer for humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents, backed cryptographically by a hardware root of trust. With Teleport, just-in-time privileges reduce blast radius and prevent lateral movement.

The market adoption of Teleport’s platform and architecture garnered recognition in the #2 spot for Product, and Innovation Leadership. Alexei Balaganski, KuppingerCole Lead Analyst & CTO noted, “Teleport demonstrates overall leadership through its strong infrastructure identity architecture, short-lived certificate model, mature access workflows, and depth of coverage. Its focus on secretless access and machine identity governance aligns closely with the direction of the Zero Trust Platforms market.”

“Zero trust takes on even more importance as we move into the agentic era,” said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. “Our unified identity architecture enables enterprises to responsibly deploy large numbers of agents that operate at machine speed with human-like unpredictability. Enterprise leaders are under pressure to deliver on their AI roadmaps, but security is the bottleneck. We eliminate this bottleneck. Companies driving agent innovation must first solve the identity problem. Our solution treats hardware, software, people and agents as equal first class citizens.”

To learn more about Teleport and Infrastructure Identity, visit goteleport.com . To view the report, click here .

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, prepares organizations for an AI future by delivering a unified identity layer for infrastructure — humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — that is cryptographically secured. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems and static credentials with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments. This approach prevents identity attacks, accelerates engineering, and secures non-deterministic agentic workflows. For more information, visit goteleport.com or follow @goteleport .

Teleport Media Inquiries

Contact: BOCA Marketing Agency for Teleport

Email: teleport@bocamarketing.com