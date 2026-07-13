Strategus Appoints Elisa Crutchfield Vice President of Marketing

DENVER, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategus today announced the appointment of Elisa Crutchfield as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Crutchfield will lead Strategus' marketing function across brand, communications, demand generation, customer growth, and market positioning, shaping the company's story and presence as it enters its next phase of growth. She will deepen engagement with customers and partners across the business. Crutchfield will report directly to CEO Todd Porch.

She brings more than 11 years of marketing leadership experience scaling B2B technology brands. Crutchfield joins Strategus from Zefr, the global AI technology company specializing in brand safety and suitability for social platforms, where she most recently served as Vice President, Head of Marketing & Strategy. Over an eight-year tenure marked by five promotions, she built and led the company's global marketing organization, with depth spanning demand generation, product marketing, events, and integrated communications.

Crutchfield joins Strategus as the company strengthens its market narrative around the insights, strategy, and results clients value most.

“Elisa is exactly the kind of leader we want to add as Strategus continues to grow,” said Todd Porch, CEO of Strategus. “She brings the strategic mindset, leadership presence, and marketing expertise to help us sharpen our story, strengthen our brand, and accelerate growth.”

Adding Elisa to the leadership team is part of Strategus’ continued investment in top talent and in building a stronger, more differentiated business for clients, partners, and employees.

About Strategus

Strategus helps brands and agencies drive measurable business outcomes through data-driven strategy, cross-channel media, and transparent reporting across every screen. From CTV and online video to display, streaming audio, and digital out-of-home, Strategus aligns every channel around the business results that matter most.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

SiliconAlleyMedia for Strategus

alex@siliconalley-media.com