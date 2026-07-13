YES Communities Partners with American Red Cross for Successful Home Office Blood Drive

Denver, CO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities recently partnered with the American Red Cross of Colorado to host a blood drive at its home office on June 15, bringing YES team members together in support of a shared mission: helping save lives.

A total of 25 employees participated in the blood drive, including 18 first-time donors, resulting in 25 units of blood donated.

In addition to whole blood donations, three participants completed Power Red donations, a specialized donation that can help provide critical red blood cells for patients with significant medical needs.

Altogether, the donations collected during the event have the potential to impact dozens of patients in need. A single blood donation can save more than one life, demonstrating how a small act of generosity can make a lasting difference.

"The response from our team was incredible," said Julie Bowlen, chief operating officer of YES Communities. "We're proud of everyone who took the time to donate and support this important cause."

The Home Office blood drive marks the beginning of a broader partnership between YES Communities and the American Red Cross to increase access to blood donation opportunities across the company's communities.

"Blood is a vital resource that can't be manufactured, and donations from generous people across Colorado help save lives every day," said Andrea Miller, regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. "We are excited to be hosting blood drives in collaboration with YES Communities, allowing our local communities to help those who need it the most."

YES Communities is partnering with the American Red Cross to bring additional blood drives to communities across its portfolio, including upcoming events at Raintree Estates, Southfork, Royal Estates, Brookside, and Westbridge.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit www.yescommunities.com.

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