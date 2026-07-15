YES Communities Appoints Cody Pearce as President

Denver, CO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, today announced the appointment of Cody Pearce as President, effective July 13, 2026.

Pearce returns to YES Communities after previously serving as Executive Vice President of Business Operations, where he played a key role in advancing the company's operational excellence and strategic growth. In his new role as President, he will oversee the company's day-to-day operations while working alongside CEO Steven Schaub to support YES Communities' continued growth and long-term vision.

A highly respected leader in the manufactured housing industry, Pearce brings decades of executive experience spanning community operations, finance, and lending. In addition to his previous leadership at YES Communities, he co-founded Cascade Financial Services, LLC, where he served as President, and most recently served as Co-CEO of Triad Financial Services. Pearce also currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

"Cody's return marks an exciting new chapter for YES Communities," said Steven Schaub, chief executive officer of YES Communities. "He understands our business, our culture, and most importantly, our commitment to providing exceptional communities for our residents. His leadership experience, industry expertise, and passion for our mission make him the ideal person to lead our day-to-day operations as we continue to grow."

Having previously helped shape the company's operational strategy, Pearce returns with a deep understanding of the organization's values, people, and long-term objectives.

"I am thrilled to work with Steve Schaub and the YES Team as we continue serving our residents and stakeholders. Together, we will build on our strong foundation, foster a culture of excellence, and create meaningful opportunities for growth and success.” said Cody Pearce, president of YES Communities.

As CEO, Schaub will continue leading the company's overall strategic direction, while Pearce assumes responsibility for operational leadership across the organization.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit www.yescommunities.com.

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