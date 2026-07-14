Apryse Acquires PDF Tools to Expand Global Customer Reach and Advance High-Performance Document Processing

Denver, Colorado, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apryse, the leading provider of document processing technology for developers and enterprises, today announced the acquisition of PDF Tools AG, a provider of high-performance PDF processing software and developer SDKs, from Smallpdf AG, one of the world’s most popular PDF software platforms.

This acquisition expands Apryse’s global customer footprint, with PDF Tools' established presence in Europe accelerating Apryse's international growth strategy, broadening its customer base, and positioning the company to serve enterprise customers across global markets wherever they operate. It also strengthens Apryse’s ability to deliver high-performance, enterprise-grade document processing technology for developers. ​

“PDF Tools brings highly specialized expertise in areas like PDF/A conversion and compression that are critical for our customers,” said Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse. “For developers, AI Smart Redaction builds on our success helping teams embed critical AI-powered document workflows directly into their applications. By combining PDF Tools with our platform, we’re expanding capabilities and setting a new standard for performance and quality of document processing.”​​

​​​"This is a great outcome for both businesses," said Moritz Werner, CEO of Smallpdf. "Apryse is a natural owner for enterprise developer tooling like PDF Tools, while Smallpdf can now put its full focus into its consumer and business platform that serves tens of millions of users per month." ​​

Apryse’s more than 20,000 customers, including 85% of the Fortune 100, will now have access to expanded capabilities across three key areas through PDF Tools’ specialized technology:

PDF/A conversion and archiving: Industry-grade performance and fidelity for compliance-driven workflows.

Industry-grade performance and fidelity for compliance-driven workflows. Compression and optimization: Enhanced document quality with more efficient file handling at scale.

Enhanced document quality with more efficient file handling at scale. AI Smart Redact: A self-hosted, deployable solution for high-accuracy detection and removal of sensitive data, particularly valuable in regulated and security-conscious environments.

Together, these innovations expand what Apryse can deliver to customers building mission-critical and compliant document workflows across software, financial services, healthcare, education, and government industries. They reinforce Apryse’s existing toolkit and further strengthen its server-side document processing foundation, improving performance, fidelity, and handling of complex document operations.

PDF Tools customers now operate within the Apryse ecosystem - benefiting from world-class document processing technology, global support, deep domain expertise, and a larger set of features and capabilities to add to their applications. ​​​

About Apryse

Apryse is a leading provider of document technology, helping organizations get more value from their documents. Its toolkit supports the full document lifecycle, from high-fidelity viewing and editing to conversion, digital signatures, and intelligent data extraction.

Trusted by more than 20,000 companies, including 85% of the Fortune 100, Apryse powers mission-critical workflows where performance, security, and accuracy matter most. For more information, visit Apryse.com.

About PDF Tools

Founded in 2002 in Zurich, Switzerland, PDF Tools develops software solutions and SDKs for creating, processing, rendering, and archiving PDF and PDF/A documents globally. For more information, visit www.pdf-tools.com. ​​​​

About Smallpdf

AG ​​​ ​​​​Smallpdf AG is the Zurich-based company behind ​https://smallpdf.com​: one of the world's most popular and trusted PDF software platforms. Founded in 2013, Smallpdf offers a suite of secure and easy-to-use tools to compress, convert, edit, sign, and manage PDF documents, used by tens of millions of people every month worldwide.​​​​​​​