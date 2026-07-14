Scrum Alliance Launches Executive Fluency Program

DENVER, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® , the premier global nonprofit advancing agile skill-building and professional credentialing, in partnership with leadership development organization The Pathwayz Group, today announced the launch of a new on-demand learning experience: Executive Fluency for Agile Leaders: Connecting Delivery to Strategy .

This microcredential course is designed specifically for scrum masters, product owners, agile coaches, delivery leaders, and emerging managers who want to connect their work more clearly to the broader business context.

This course builds upon the inherent strengths learners already bring to their organizations—such as helping teams move work forward, navigating complexity, creating alignment, and turning ideas into outcomes. The program adds practical business, financial, strategic, and systems context, grounding agile professionals in the decisions that shape where organizations invest, what they prioritize, and how they create lasting value.

Executive Fluency for Agile Leaders applies structural organizational reality directly to the decisions professionals encounter every day. The course features an actionable toolkit designed to help professionals confidently navigate:

Where to invest and what to prioritize

How to weigh value, customer outcomes, risk, speed, and cost

How to interpret signals from delivery, customers, and the market

How to frame recommendations and tradeoffs

How value streams, dependencies, incentives, and systems affect outcomes

How to align people around shared organizational goals

To reinforce these practical applications, learners are equipped with hands-on tools they can use immediately, including an executive acumen glossary, prioritization tools, and scripts and frameworks for executive meetings.

The curriculum is structured as a cohesive progression across four foundational areas:

Enterprise Thinking & Business Acumen: Exploring the six pillars of business acumen to scan decision landscapes and align day-to-day choices with high-level organizational strategy. Financial Perspective for Agile Leaders: Introducing a practical understanding of the balance sheet, P&L, and cash flow to evaluate how delivery choices impact margin, risk, and growth. Strategic & Market Decision-Making: Utilizing a specialized seven-category signal framework to evaluate customer, market, and delivery data to make defensible recommendations on what to build, delay, or sequence. Systems Navigation & Enterprise Metrics: Mapping value streams, evaluating the systemic ripple effects of choices, and navigating stakeholder friction driven by competing metrics or hidden organizational incentives.

"Agile and delivery leaders are already exceptional at executing and building momentum," said Rebecca Federspiel, Scrum Alliance Associate Director and Head of Product. "This microcredential is about enhancing those existing capabilities by bringing agile, product, delivery, and business perspectives together. It provides foundational knowledge that helps professionals look at priorities and investments through a whole-enterprise lens, making them even more effective at shaping the decisions that create lasting organizational value."

"We really believe that learning is more than one step, it’s a continuous journey—a pathway," said Amber Vanderburg, President of The Pathwayz Group. "This course provides approachable, step-by-step frameworks that help scrum masters, product owners, and delivery managers navigate meaningful tradeoffs with greater clarity."

Housed within Scrum Alliance's Leadership & Coaching skills category , Executive Fluency for Agile Leaders is designed to introduce foundational strategic and financial concepts while sparking curiosity about broader organizational influence.

The course is available globally, on demand. For enrollment options and curriculum details, please visit scrumalliance.org . Learners who complete the course receive a Scrum Alliance microcredential and a 2-year professional membership with the organization.

About Scrum Alliance®

As a leading nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. For more information, visit scrumalliance.org .

About The Pathwayz Group

The Pathwayz Group is a global leadership development organization helping leaders sharpen their skills, define their direction, and move forward with confidence. With facilitators and coaches across North America, Europe, and Asia, the organization delivers high-engagement workshops, coaching, and online learning programs to professionals in more than 75 countries. Learn more at thepathwayzgroup.com .