Scrum Alliance Launches On-Demand Enterprise Subscriptions to Fuel Workplace Agility

DENVER, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® , the world’s leading nonprofit certifying body in agility and scrum, today announced the launch of its first-ever subscription plans for on-demand microcredential courses . Built specifically for enterprises, this new offering delivers unlimited access to a rapidly growing library of practical skill-building courses through two flexible tiers: Standard and Premium, both priced per learner and eligible for bulk volume discounts.

The Standard plan provides unlimited access to a broad portfolio of on-demand learning designed to build capabilities across the entire enterprise —from foundational scrum and agile knowledge for employees at every level to role and skill-specific development in product management, agile coaching, DevOps, and performance measurement. Learners can also access a growing series of AI topics, including AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, AI for product owners and scrum masters, and practical applications of AI across modern teams. The Premium plan extends this learning experience with advanced coursework in stakeholder engagement, hybrid team leadership, and change management, developed in partnership with Northwestern University.

This landmark move shifts Scrum Alliance from one-off course purchases to an all-access, enterprise-grade learning engine, giving organizations a fast, flexible, and affordable way to future-proof their entire workforce.

The launch comes at a critical tipping point for modern organizations. According to the "Skills in the New World of Work" report by Scrum Alliance and the Business Agility Institute:

Demand is surging: 64% of organizations report an increased demand for agile skills.

64% of organizations report an increased demand for agile skills. Agility commands a premium: 69% of companies pay higher salaries for demonstrated agile capabilities, regardless of job title.





Yet, as cross-functional skills like business acumen, AI readiness, and agile practices become standard requirements, enterprises are discovering they can no longer simply hire their way out of the talent shortage. Instead, they must build capability from within.

“Agility is more relevant than ever in the age of AI,” said Dean Hanson, Chief Growth Officer at Scrum Alliance. “As technology reshapes roles, workflows, and business models, organizations need their people to make better decisions faster, deliver value sooner, and adapt as customer and market needs evolve. Our enterprise subscription provides flexible learning paths across functions and skill levels, making workforce development more accessible, targeted, and scalable. With broad access at a compelling price point, it gives companies a practical way to strengthen performance today while preparing their workforce for what comes next.”

To explore subscription tiers, calculate volume discounts, or schedule an enterprise demo, visit https://www.scrumalliance.org/sales .

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

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Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for Scrum Alliance

bethany@moburst.com