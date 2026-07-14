PRM Endometriosis Surgeon Dr. Faraj Touchan Reconfirmed as a New Jersey Top Doc

New York, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine) is proud to announce that Dr. Faraj Touchan, fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon and endometriosis excision specialist, has once again been named a New Jersey Top Doc, recognizing his continued excellence in the surgical treatment of endometriosis and complex pelvic pain.



The annual New Jersey Top Docs recognition honors physicians for their clinical expertise, years of experience, outstanding patient care, and commitment to advancing their specialty.



"This recognition represents the incredible patients who inspire us to continue advancing the treatment of endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain," said Dr. Touchan.



Dr. Faraj Touchan operates at Chilton Medical Center-Atlantic Health System, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, RWJ Barnabas Medical-Clara Maass and Englewood Hospital in New Jersey. With over a decade of experience, he performs more than 250 complex gynecologic procedures annually and has completed over 600 complex robotic cases, including advanced endometriosis and myomectomy surgeries. He treats deep infiltrating endometriosis, including cases involving the bowel, bladder, and ureters.



At PRM, surgery is one component of a comprehensive care model designed to improve both short- and long-term outcomes. Patients undergoing surgery receive coordinated care with the PRM Protocol™, which includes specialized pre-habilitation and post-habilitation focused on reducing inflammation, improving pelvic floor function, addressing nerve-related pain, and supporting recovery before and after surgery.



"Patients with endometriosis deserve more than a successful operation," Dr. Touchan said. "They deserve a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses the full impact of this disease and helps them return to living their lives."



Endometriosis affects approximately one in ten women and individuals assigned female at birth during their reproductive years, yet many patients wait seven to ten years for an accurate diagnosis. Access to experienced excision surgeons and multidisciplinary care remains critical to improving patient outcomes.Through its network of National Centers of Excellence, PRM combines advanced surgical expertise with evidence-based, non-operative therapies to deliver personalized care for patients living with endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, and other complex pelvic conditions.



About PRM

PRM is a national provider of integrated, lifelong care for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis. Through its Centers of Excellence and proprietary PRM Protocol™, PRM delivers minimally invasive, non-opioid treatment designed to reduce pain and improve quality of life for patients nationwide.

Media Contact

Steph Shuff

PRM

press@pelvicrehabilitation.com

561-834-8134