Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Mattias Stenberg

2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status CEO / Board Member b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)

b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.



b) Nature of the transaction Conversion of Octave SDRs into Octave Shares on a 1:1 basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NOAP



16,817 Octave shares. d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-09



The Octave SDRs were converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 09 July 2026.



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information Octave SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Anthony Zana 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.



b) Nature of the transaction Conversion of Octave SDRs into Octave Shares on a 1:1 basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NOAP



2,277 Octave shares. d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-09



The Octave SDRs were converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 09 July 2026.

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information Octave SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Michael Scott Moore 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”) b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.



b) Nature of the transaction Conversion of Octave SDRs into Octave Shares on a 1:1 basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NOAP



15,000 Octave shares. d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-09



The Octave SDRs were converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 09 July 2026.

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

g) Additional Information Octave SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.









