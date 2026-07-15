Octave Launches CoLabs: A Customer Innovation Program to Scale AI Across Industrial Operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq: OCTV), a global leader in software for the world’s mission critical facilities and infrastructure, has launched Octave CoLabs, a collaborative, customer-led innovation program to reimagine how Octave and its customers work together by applying agentic AI and new innovation methodologies into participating customers’ core operational workflows.

CoLabs embeds Octave's product and technical leadership alongside Octave customers to develop AI workflows grounded in the customer’s real data and actual operations to create scalable AI innovations.

"Industrial organizations need help cutting through the AI hype to find solutions that drive real business value," said Jay Allardyce, Chief Product Officer at Octave. "CoLabs puts Octave's domain experience directly into the trenches alongside our customers. Together, we build context-aware AI applications that deliver production-ready applications with a clear path to scale."

Industrial organizations are sitting on decades of siloed operational data, from design & engineering data and maintenance logs to operational alarm and event histories. CoLabs develops frameworks with customers to leverage that data, unlocking AI’s potential and driving better returns on digital transformation investments.

The program, run by teams composed of both Octave and customer employees, moves from an initial idea to a functioning solution with defined and validated benefits. Each engagement runs 11 weeks and focuses on delivering use cases that have demonstrated economic benefit for the customer. Throughout the process, teams engage in new ways of working to solve customer problems using a structured framework that allows for multiple iterations of ideas that deliver tangible value, quickly.

Initial participating customers include Bechtel and Fluor.

To lead the program, Octave has appointed Dan Brennan as Vice President of Customer Innovation. Brennan brings an extensive record of building and scaling across industrial sectors. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of BakerHughesC3.ai, where he architected one of the largest AI partnerships in the energy sector.

“The companies that define the next generation of heavy industry will use AI to help decide what should happen and why, before the cost of being wrong becomes irreversible,” said Brennan. “We are excited to partner closely with our customers to deploy digital labor that reasons across complex industrial systems.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Media: media@octave.com

Investors: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, Octave +1 401 749 - 0278, elizabeth.chwalk@octave.com

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle — Design, Build, Operate and Protect — where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.