Wawanesa Life introduces new Child Critical Illness coverage

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help provide families meaningful financial support when they need it most, Wawanesa Life has added Child Critical Illness (CI) insurance to its growing suite of affordable products.

Designed to strengthen whole family protection, Wawanesa Life’s Child CI insurance offers coverage for 33 conditions, including cancer, type 1 diabetes mellitus, autism, cerebral palsy and congenital heart disease, as well as nine additional conditions eligible under a partial payment benefit. Upon diagnosis of a covered condition, families receive a tax-free lump-sum payment that can be used however they need, providing them with the flexibility to manage costs when faced with a serious childhood illness.

“For parents, there’s nothing more important than their child’s health,” said Dean Chambers, VP, Chief Life Operations Officer for Wawanesa. “When an illness occurs, it has far-reaching impacts. Families shouldn’t have to carry financial stress on top of everything else. Our new Child CI coverage helps ensure their focus can remain where it matters most.”

The product includes a built-in $25,000 Child Term Rider, with the option to increase coverage to $100,000. Between the ages 21 and 25, the rider can be converted, without medical evidence, to a term or permanent policy worth up to five times the original amount. Wawanesa Life’s Child CI insurance also features guaranteed level premiums payable for 20 years and coverage that continues to age 75. If no claim is made, 100% of the premiums are returned – delivering even more value for families.

In addition to financial protection, the offering provides claim-free access to virtual healthcare services and a game-based mental health app designed specifically for children.

The introduction of Child CI insurance further strengthens Wawanesa Life’s portfolio of family-focused solutions, which includes recent enhancements to its Term, Whole Life and Critical Illness offerings, as well as innovative support programs and services. For more details, visit wawanesalife.com.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Founded in 1896, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, 100% owned by its members, with more than $4.1 billion in annual revenue and $12.5 billion in assets. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Wawanesa is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance solutions throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, a leading national distributor of personal and business insurance. In March of 2026, Wawanesa entered into an agreement to acquire Everest Insurance Company of Canada to strengthen its commercial insurance capabilities and advance its long-term growth strategy.

Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.8 million members across Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $4 million annually to charitable organizations, including $2.5 million each year in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

For more information:

Michel Rosset

Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

media@wawanesa.com