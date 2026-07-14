CTS Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LISLE, Ill., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its earnings for the second quarter 2026 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

A conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter of 2026 with management is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The conference call can be accessed by registering online at CTS Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call.

Analysts can access the call using the registration link Analyst registration, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at https://investors.ctscorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/ where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides highly engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com