National Advertising Division Recommends Rational 360 Modify or Discontinue Claims Overstating Role of Pinpoint Targeting’s Proprietary Technology

New York, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Project Applecart LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Rational 360, Inc. subsidiary, Pinpoint Targeting, modify or discontinue challenged claims that Pinpoint Targeting’s technology “found” individuals on LinkedIn.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases before the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Applecart and Pinpoint Targeting offer competing marketing technology and services to those who wish to reach business and policy decision makers. At issue for NAD were whether claims in a LinkedIn advertising campaign, including “We Told You Pinpoint Targeting Could Find You. It Just Did. It Can Find Your Decisionmakers Too,” convey that Pinpoint Targeting’s proprietary technology was used to identify and reach specific individuals versus routine behavioral advertising reliant on LinkedIn’s features.

NAD determined that one reasonable takeaway from the advertisement is that Pinpoint Targeting’s proprietary technology played a primary role in placing the ad before the recipient. The ad directly addresses the recipient and presents its appearance as a demonstration of Pinpoint Targeting’s capabilities. NAD further noted that the shift in phrasing from “we” to “it” reinforces the message that a specific technology was responsible for locating the individual.

In the context of an ad presented as a demonstration of Pinpoint Targeting’s capabilities, NAD concluded that reasonable consumers may take away that Pinpoint Targeting’s technology was more involved in placing the ad than supported by the record.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Pinpoint Targeting modify or discontinue the challenged advertising to avoid conveying a message that overstates the extent to which Pinpoint Targeting’s proprietary technology was used to target and find specific individuals on LinkedIn.

In its advertiser statement, Pinpoint Technology stated that although it disagrees with NAD’s decision, it “will comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.