Pace-O-Matic President and CEO, Paul Goldean, Recognized as Distinguished Member of the 75th Ranger Regiment

Duluth, GA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Goldean, president and CEO of Pace-O-Matic, has been selected as a Distinguished Member of the 75th Ranger Regiment. The recognition was presented to Goldean at a reception on June 24, 2026, hosted by the United States Army in Fort Benning, Georgia.

The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier elite special operations infantry force. Those who are selected as Distinguished Members exemplify the highest standards of bravery, dedication, and elite military proficiency.

In a statement, the 1st Ranger Battalion Sua Sponte Foundation, a non-profit organization of which Goldean is an active member, stated, “Paul Goldean has distinguished himself as worthy of this selection based not only upon his military service, but also upon his contributions in and out of the service of this Nation. He has personally contributed to the Rangers of the Regiment through his dedication to various causes and his goal of highlighting the 75th Ranger Regiment mission and its warriors.”

As part of one of the Army's premier special operations forces, Distinguished Members are individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, tactical expertise, and resilience in complex combat environments. Their commitment to the Ranger Creed, unwavering discipline, and outstanding physical and mental fortitude make them a vital asset to the regiment. Recognized for their valor, strategic acumen, and dedication to mission success, they embody the proud legacy and enduring spirit of the 75th Ranger Regiment. Only a few are selected for this honor each year, and they are considered the “best of the best.”

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected as a Distinguished Member of the 75th Ranger Regiment and, of course, to share this special moment with my wife and dear friends,” said Goldean. “I have never forgotten the training and values I learned while serving in the Rangers. I cherish the memories and think fondly of those with whom I served – some still with us and others we have lost. Their impact on me lasts to this day and pushes me to carry out the Ranger mission in everything I do - personally and professionally. I am forever grateful for every day I served in the Rangers.”

Goldean is well known for hosting annual events that highlight the accomplishments of various Rangers, their family members, and Gold Stars. For many years, Goldean has invited Rangers, family members, and Gold Stars to attend high-visibility, national events drawing attention not just to individuals who served but to the Ranger mission as a whole.

From 1986 to 1991, Goldean served as a Squad Leader in the U.S. Army’s special operations force, the 75th Ranger Regiment. Goldean left the Regiment in 1991 to begin his education and holds a J.D. from Southern Methodist University and a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at El Paso. Goldean founded Redline 6 and held top executive positions at several companies, including CEO of Scottish Re Group Limited (NYSE). He joined Pace-O-Matic in 2019, became President and COO in 2020, and was named CEO in 2023.

Goldean actively works to exemplify the “Ranger Life” every day and hopes to set an example for all former military to continue to support the mission long after their service ends.

About Pace-O-Matic

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of skill games in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company has been innovating in the gaming industry since 2000, delivering engaging and legally compliant entertainment solutions for bars, restaurants, fraternal clubs, and small businesses. With a focus on skill, technology, and integrity, Pace-O-Matic continues to set the gold standard for skill games. For more information, visit www.paceomatic.com.

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