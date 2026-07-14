Anchorage Digital Expands TRON Support with Native TRX Staking and TRC-20 Assets





SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchorage Digital, home to America’s first federally chartered crypto bank, today announced expanded support for the TRON Network with native TRX staking and custody for TRC-20 assets. The expansion enables institutions to securely custody TRON-based assets and participate in network staking through the same regulated platform they already use for digital asset custody. TRON Network is governed by TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps).

Institutions can now stake TRX directly through Anchorage Digital, enabling them to earn protocol staking rewards while maintaining the security, operational controls, and regulatory standards they expect. Staking rewards are generated by the TRON protocol and vary based on validator selection and applicable platform fees. The launch also includes support for TRC-20 assets, giving institutions broader access to tokens issued on the TRON network.

Earlier this year, Anchorage Digital added custody support for the TRON blockchain, allowing institutions to hold TRX through both its regulated platform and Porto, Anchorage Digital's self-custody wallet. Today's launch builds on that foundation by adding native staking and broader support for the TRON ecosystem.

“Institutions are looking for the ability to participate in leading networks where on-chain activity and adoption continue to grow,” said Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital. “TRX staking is another step in our commitment to supporting the digital asset ecosystems our clients care about. By adding native staking alongside custody, we're giving institutions a compliant way to engage more deeply with TRON, a network that sits at the center of the stablecoin economy.”

"Expanding support with Anchorage Digital is an important milestone for the TRON ecosystem and the institutions building on it,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “Custody is the first step, but staking allows institutions to become active participants in the network. Secure, regulated infrastructure is what helps turn institutional interest into participation."

TRON has become a leading blockchain for stablecoin settlement, with the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT), which currently exceeds $90 billion. The network has also grown to more than 392 million total user accounts, processed over 14 billion transactions, and reached more than $26 billion in total value locked.

As institutional adoption of digital assets grows, Anchorage Digital’s expanded TRON integration provides secure, regulated access to one of the world’s most active blockchain networks. Through this integration, Anchorage Digital is broadening institutional participation in the TRON ecosystem, while TRON continues to strengthen the infrastructure supporting stablecoin settlement and on-chain financial activity.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry’s leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through the use of an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com , on X @Anchorage , and on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Kate Roling

press@anchorage.com

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $90 billion. As of July 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 392 million in total user accounts, more than 14 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

\Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

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