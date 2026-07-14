FFF Enterprises Celebrates 38 Years of Putting Patients First

Temecula, California, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc. — a best-in-class specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare technology company — is celebrating 38 years of serving the healthcare community by providing secure, dependable access to the medications patients rely on.

For nearly four decades, FFF Enterprises has helped strengthen patient care by ensuring the availability of specialty pharmaceuticals that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.

“This milestone is less about looking back and more about expressing our gratitude to our amazing manufacturing partners, loyal customers, and dedicated teammates who have made it possible,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises, Inc. “Together, we remain focused on supporting care by helping ensure reliable access to lifesaving medications our precious patients need to live healthier lives.”

FFF Enterprises continues to build on its legacy by enhancing its services, product offerings, and capabilities to better serve providers and partners. Driven by a culture of excellence and its commitment to Helping Healthcare Care®, the company remains focused on helping ensure patients receive the therapies they need through innovative technologies, patient-centric programs, and a secure pharmaceutical supply chain.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare technology company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company of Nufactor, Inc., RightNow Inventory®, InCircle Review and RNI Services. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of best-in-class specialty distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

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