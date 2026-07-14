ZetaDisplay acquires retailmediatools

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) today announced the acquisition of retailmediatools GmbH, a Berlin-based software company that provides an API-first, cloud-native retail media platform. The acquisition is a step for ZetaDisplay in expanding its retail media capabilities and strengthening its position as a full-solution partner for retail media. This acquisition was funded using proceeds from the bond refinancing completed in 2025.

Closing of the transaction and transfer of ownership are subject to customary closing conditions.

Malmö, 14 July 2026

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Daniel Nergard, at 22:00 CEST on 14 July 2026.





For further questions, please contact:

Daniel Nergård, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 73 633 57 00

E-Mail: Daniel.nergard@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leading European provider of digital communication and retail media solutions, operating over 125,000 digital displays across 50+ global markets. The enables organisations to run data-driven communication across physical environments, combing technology, content and analytics to improve performance and unlock new revenue streams. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website www.zetadisplay.com or for Investor relations at www.ir.zetadisplay.com or for owner information at www.hanoverinvestors.com.

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