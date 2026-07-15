Enterprise AI Has a Document Problem. Apryse Has Built the Infrastructure to Solve It.

Denver, Colorado, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apryse, the leading provider of document processing technology for developers and enterprises, today announced its Summer 2026 product release, introducing major advancements across Server SDK, Web SDK, and Scanbot SDK. The release gives developers more powerful tools to extract, edit, process, and capture documents across complex enterprise workflows, with the accuracy, control, and deployment flexibility required for AI-ready applications.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, documents have become a critical input into business automation, analytics, and intelligent applications. But real-world documents remain messy, inconsistent, and difficult to process at scale. Poor-quality scans, complex layouts, handwritten or printed content, and regional language requirements can break downstream workflows and limit the reliability of AI systems.

The Apryse Summer 2026 release addresses these challenges by helping developers build a stronger foundation for document intelligence — from capture and extraction to editing, collaboration, and structured data output.

“AI is only as reliable as the document infrastructure behind it,” said Andrew Varley, Chief Product Officer at Apryse. “Organizations need more than point solutions, they need trusted technology that can handle real-world document complexity, preserve accuracy, and deliver structured data that AI systems can actually use. This release reinforces Apryse’s role as the foundation for modern document workflows and the AI applications being built on top of them.”

The Summer 2026 release includes three major product advancements:

AI-Powered OCR Engine in Server SDK

At the center of the Summer 2026 release is a new AI-powered OCR engine designed to improve extraction accuracy across office-style documents, low-quality scans, complex layouts, and multilingual content. As organizations process growing volumes of documents for AI and automation, even small OCR errors can multiply into thousands of manual corrections, reducing efficiency and limiting downstream AI performance.

The engine expands support across CJK, Portuguese, and additional Latin-alphabet languages while producing structured JSON and XML output for search, indexing, LLM, and RAG pipelines. Processing is deployed fully on-premises, helping organizations maintain control over privacy, regulatory, and data residency requirements while benefiting from predictable licensing and complete ownership of sensitive document data.

Programmatic Tracked Changes in DOCX Editor for Web SDK

Apryse Web SDK now supports programmatic tracked changes in DOCX Editor, enabling developers to build more advanced document review, collaboration, and approval workflows directly into their applications.

As AI-assisted document workflows continue to evolve, developers increasingly need document editing capabilities that extend beyond the user interface. The new TrackedChangeManager API gives teams greater control over how changes are captured, displayed, accepted, or rejected — making it easier to build intelligent, automated review experiences.

Document Straightening in Scanbot Document Scanning SDK

The Scanbot Document Scanning SDK now includes document straightening to improve the quality and usability of captured scans.

By correcting warped and curved documents before they enter OCR and automation workflows, mobile and web applications can produce cleaner, more consistent document inputs, reducing rejected scans, minimizing manual review, and improving downstream extraction accuracy from the moment a document is captured.

Additional enhancements in the Summer 2026 release include:

XLIFF Reflow RTL language support streamlines document translation workflows when mapping right-to-left text onto left-to-right documents, expanding localization and multilingual document workflow capabilities.

Key improvements to WebViewer, including continued performance, usability, security, and developer experience enhancements.

Spreadsheet Editor support for XLS and CSV files, along with enhanced chart interactions for more complete spreadsheet workflows.

Kotlin Multiplatform support for Scanbot SDKs, helping developers build cross-platform applications more efficiently.

Expanded European data capture coverage, improving regional document recognition and extraction for KYC, AML, and identity verification workflows.

Together, these updates reflect Apryse’s continued investment in helping developers build once and scale document capabilities across products, platforms, and use cases. As organizations move enterprise AI from experimentation into production, document infrastructure is becoming a strategic technology layer rather than simply another software component. Rather than stitching together separate tools for viewing, editing, conversion, OCR, capture, redaction, and collaboration, Apryse provides a unified, enterprise-grade SDK foundation for the entire document lifecycle, helping organizations build AI applications on trusted, structured document data.

“For developers building AI-enabled applications, document accuracy is not a nice-to-have, it’s the starting point,” said Josh Coffey, Chief Technology Officer at Apryse. “If extraction fails, everything downstream becomes less reliable. Our new AI-powered OCR engine improves how teams process complex documents while giving organizations control over where and how that data is handled. That combination of accuracy, privacy, and deployment flexibility is becoming essential for organizations operating in regulated and data-sensitive environments.”

About Apryse

Apryse provides developers and organizations with the technology to build, scale, and automate document workflows across the entire document lifecycle. With support for viewing, editing, conversion, data extraction, OCR, redaction, digital signatures, collaboration, and more than 100 file formats, Apryse helps organizations embed powerful document capabilities directly into their applications.

Trusted by more than 20,000 companies, including 85% of the Fortune 100, Apryse powers mission-critical workflows where performance, security, and accuracy matter most.

For more information, visit Apryse.com.

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