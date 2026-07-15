Genius Group Sets Record Date for Share Loyalty Bonus Program at $0.10 Per Share

Company sets July 31, 2026 as Record Date and issues qualifying details for second round of Share Loyalty Bonus Program.

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced that all eligible shareholders for the first round of its Share Loyalty Bonus Program have been contacted to submit their payment instructions for payment processing, and that the record date for the second round of its Share Loyalty Bonus Program for the shareholders who choose to participate has been set for July 31, 2026, with the bonus set at $0.10 per share. At the Company’s share price of $0.18 at market close on July 14, 2026, the $0.10 per share loyalty bonus is equal to 56% of the Company’s current share price.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said "The response from our shareholders to the first round of the Loyalty Bonus Program has been outstanding. We are grateful to all shareholders who chose to hold their shares in book entry and demonstrated their long-term commitment to Genius Group. We are now delighted to launch Round 2 at the same bonus amount of $0.10 per share, and we invite both existing participants and new shareholders the opportunity to benefit from the programme."

First Round Loyalty Bonus Status Update

As previously announced on May 28, 2026, all shareholders of record who maintained their shares in book entry at the Company's transfer agent, VStock, from 4:30pm on November 28, 2025 through to 4:30pm on May 28, 2026 qualified for a loyalty bonus of $0.10 per share.

The Company has received the full qualifying shareholder record from VStock and has emailed all eligible shareholders directly with payment instructions to their email address on record. Shareholders who believe they qualified and have not yet received communication are asked to contact the Company at investor@geniusgroup.ai.

The First Round loyalty bonus is payable by cash bank transfer to qualifying shareholders within 30 business days of receipt of payment instructions. The loyalty bonus does not apply to Directors, Officers or Employees of the Company.

Second Round Loyalty Bonus Program Details

Further to the success of the First Round, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of Second Round of the Share Loyalty Bonus Program on similar terms to the first round, by keeping their shares in book entry form at VStock or transferring their shares to book entry form at VStock for a period of six months. Key dates and terms are as follows:

Record Date: 4:30pm on Thursday, July 31, 2026

Qualifying Date: 4:30pm on Saturday, January 30, 2027

Loyalty Bonus: $0.10 per qualifying share

Qualifying Period: Six months (shares must be held in book entry from the Record Date through to the Qualifying Date)

All shareholders whose shares remain on record in book entry at VStock on the Qualifying Date of January 30, 2027 at 4:30pm will automatically qualify for the loyalty bonus of $0.10 per share.

First Round Shareholders May Roll Over their Shares to the Second Round

Shareholders who qualified for the First Round and wish to participate in the Second Round may elect to roll over their shares and bonus from the First Round into the Second Round by maintaining their shares in book entry at VStock through to the Second Round Qualifying Date of January 30, 2027.

First Round Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Second Round and transfer their shares back to their broker may do so at any time by contacting VStock at action@vstocktransfer.com.

How New Shareholders Can Participate in The Second Round

Shareholders who did not participate in the First Round may join the Second Round by moving their shares to book entry at VStock by the Record Date of 4:30pm on July 31, 2026. Shareholders can do this by instructing their broker to transfer their shares under their name to VStock Transfer via the Direct Registration System (DRS).

VStock Transfer details:

Company Name: VStock Transfer LLC

DTC Number: 7924

Website: https://www.vstocktransfer.com

DRS Transfer information: https://www.vstocktransfer.com/drs-transfer

Contact details: https://www.vstocktransfer.com/contact

Whilst in book entry, shareholders' shares cannot be lent out to third parties without the shareholder's consent. Shares can be transferred back to the shareholders' respective brokers via DRS transfer at any time; however, shares must be held in book entry from the Record Date to the Qualifying Date in order to qualify for the Round 2 loyalty bonus.

The loyalty bonus will not apply to Directors, Officers or Employees of the Company.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai