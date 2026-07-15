Nautilus Appoints Kelly Leslie Hadayia as Vice President, Community Solar

CHICAGO, IL, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy® LLC (“Nautilus”), one of the largest community solar businesses in the United States and a major contributor to America’s advancement in energy diversification and affordability, today announced the appointment of Kelly Hadayia as Vice President, Community Solar.

In this role, Hadayia will oversee subscriber acquisition, account management, and customer experience across Nautilus’s growing national community solar portfolio. She will lead cross-functional initiatives to steadily expand access to affordable, reliable clean energy through increased participation in community solar.

“Kelly brings deep expertise in strategic marketing, operational leadership, and customer engagement to our company," said Jeffrey Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus. "Her ability to build upon data-driven growth strategies and lead high-performing teams will help strengthen our overall subscriber operations and improve the community solar experience as we continue to scale.”

Hadayia joins the leadership team with over 8 years of directly relevant experience in renewable energy and comes to Nautilus with deep expertise in subscriber growth, revenue performance, and customer lifecycle strategy. She previously held leadership roles at Pivot Energy and Clean Energy Co., where she built scalable customer experience programs, and translated customer insights into business decisions. Throughout her career, Hadayia has focused on expanding access to community solar through innovative customer engagement strategies and education.

“I’m excited to join Nautilus and help expand access to community solar programs. These programs deliver real value to households and businesses across the country, especially during this period of rapidly increasing electricity rates,” said Hadayia. “Product education and customer experience are essential to expanding the reach of community solar, and I look forward to working with the team to help more customers benefit from valuable electricity discounts provided through Nautilus’s programs."

Nautilus has built strong recent momentum in advancing its community solar platform, with continued growth in both its operational portfolio and customer base. Drawing on her experience scaling community solar operations and optimizing portfolio performance, Hadayia will play a key role in supporting the company to reach its next milestone of 750 MW in operation and beyond while continuing to educate and engage communities about both the financial and environmental benefits provided by community solar across key markets.

About Nautilus Solar Energy

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America’s clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 167 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 55,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business—handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance, and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.