Picogrid Selected to Support Maven Across NATO

Picogrid’s forward deployed engineers work with warfighters on integration efforts across NATO, Ukraine, and Allied countries.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picogrid was selected for NATO’s Decision Superiority Warfighter Challenge to operationalize the connective tissue between disparate tactical-edge sensors and the Alliance’s Maven Smart System (MSS). This NATO initiative synthesizes resilient, edge-processed data directly into the Allied command framework.

NATO commanders face an overwhelming influx of sensor data, yet starved for a unified operating picture. Picogrid’s platform enables commanders to act at speed, transforming isolated edge data points into the real-time, cross-domain decision superiority required to outpace modern threats.

While AI platforms like MSS are powerful, they are only as effective as the data they receive. Picogrid connects fragmented sensors directly into these systems, turning a chaotic stream of isolated information into a unified, actionable map. This allows commanders to see the full battlefield clearly in real-time and make critical decisions in seconds, not hours.

"An alliance of 32 nations means 32 different sets of sensors and systems, and getting them to work as one has always been the hard part. Picogrid links the equipment each nation already owns into MSS, so no member has to give up its own systems to share a common picture," said Martin Slosarik, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at Picogrid. "Commanders get one operating picture drawn from every nation's feeds, and the Alliance can add new capability without ripping out what already works."

Picogrid brings a proven track record of integrating tactical-edge systems with C2 platforms, including MSS, Lattice, and TAK. As NATO continues to scale MSS across member states, Picogrid is positioned to provide the interoperability and edge orchestration layer needed to support that expansion, reinforcing the company's role in accelerating Allied interoperability and defense modernization.

About DIANA

The Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is NATO's flagship innovation program, connecting startups, scale-ups, and non-traditional suppliers with Allied Command Operations and Allied nations to rapidly field dual-use technology in support of transatlantic security. Learn more at diana.nato.int .

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com .

Press Contact:

Casey Dell'lsola

REQ for Picogrid

picogrid@req.co

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