Rate Promotes Top Producer Bryan Brown to Regional Manager

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the promotion of Bryan Brown to Regional Manager as the company continues investing in proven leaders to drive growth, recruit top talent and strengthen its presence across Massachusetts.

Brown, who will continue serving as a Producing Branch Manager, earned the promotion following another exceptional year of performance. In 2025, he originated more than $86 million in loan volume across 167 closed units, growing his business 25.2% year over year and finishing among Rate's top producers at No. 42 companywide.

Since joining Rate, Brown has steadily built one of the company's top-performing businesses while earning a reputation as a trusted advisor to clients, referral partners and colleagues alike. His promotion highlights both his consistent production and his ability to lead by example, making him a natural choice to help develop the next generation of mortgage professionals.

In his expanded role, Brown will take on additional responsibility for recruiting, mentoring and developing loan officers. His focus will include building high-performing teams, supporting branch growth and helping talented originators achieve long-term success at Rate. By remaining an active producer, he will continue bringing firsthand market insight and practical experience to the coaching and leadership he provides.

"Bryan represents exactly the kind of leader we want helping shape the future of Rate," said Daniel Manginelli III, Executive Mortgage Coach at Rate. "He's built an exceptional business through hard work, consistency and relationships. People trust him because he leads with integrity, delivers for his clients and invests in the success of those around him. He's proven that you can build an outstanding business while helping others do the same, and that's exactly the kind of leadership we're committed to growing across the company."

Brown's promotion reflects Rate's commitment to developing leaders from within and creating opportunities for top performers to expand their impact while continuing to serve the clients and communities that have contributed to their success.

"What excites me most about this opportunity is the chance to help other loan officers grow while continuing to do the work I enjoy every day," Brown said. "I've built my business around relationships, and that won't change. I'll continue working closely with my clients and referral partners while helping recruit talented people, develop great teams and create new opportunities for success across our region."

"Bryan's career is a great example of what's possible at Rate," Manginelli added. "When talented people are committed to serving clients, supporting their teammates and continuously improving, we want to give them opportunities to lead. Bryan has earned that opportunity, and we're excited to see what he'll accomplish in this next chapter."

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years), Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet, multiple recognitions as a Best Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet, named to Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025), Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Forbes, named among the Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025 by Motley Fool and recognized as the Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America by Motley Fool / MarketWatch. Visit rate.com for more information.

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