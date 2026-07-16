AmpliTech Group Rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell, Marking Five Years as a Public Company and Celebrating Record Growth in 5G Open RAN Infrastructure

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and 5G infrastructure systems, will ring the Nasdaq opening bell in New York City today, marking the company's fifth anniversary as a publicly traded company.

AmpliTech Group first listed on Nasdaq in 2021 as a precision RF and microwave engineering company with more than 20 years of experience serving the defense, satellite communications, and space industries. In the five years since, the company has expanded into a multi-division signal technology group, launched a 5G Open RAN division, and delivered what no other American company has: a commercially deployed, O-RAN-certified 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit.

Five Years of Growth

Since its Nasdaq listing, AmpliTech has grown into a vertically integrated signal technology group spanning four divisions: AmpliTech 5G, AGMDC, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, and AmpliTech Legacy, with a product portfolio that now addresses 5G infrastructure, defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and semiconductor packaging.

The company reported record revenue of $25.2 million in fiscal year 2025, representing 165% year-over-year growth, and reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $5.35 million, a 48.6% increase year-over-year with gross margin expanding to 48% from 33% in the prior year period. The company carries zero long-term debt and maintains a signed letter of intent pipeline exceeding $100 million for its 5G Open RAN radio platform.



An American Supply Chain Built for the Future

AmpliTech is the only U.S.-based, vertically integrated provider spanning advanced RF components, in-house MMIC chip design, IC packaging, and complete 5G Open RAN radios, comprising a single-source domestic supply chain at a moment when the origin of critical communications hardware has become both an economic and national security priority. The company was the first U.S.-based provider to achieve O-RAN Alliance certification for its 64T64R Massive MIMO radio platform, validated through an independent Open Testing and Integration Center, with standards-based, multi-vendor architecture that frees carriers from proprietary foreign hardware dependencies and delivers carrier-grade RF performance for public and private 5G networks.

Executive Commentary

"Five years ago we rang this bell as a small RF engineering company with a long heritage and a conviction that the world was going to need better signal technology, and that we were the people to build it,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “What's happened since has confirmed that conviction in ways I couldn't have fully anticipated. We've grown in ways that matter, not just in revenue, but in the caliber of the problems we're being asked to solve and the customers who are trusting us to solve them. We're proud of what we've built and excited about what comes next."

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions (AmpliTech Inc., Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center (AGMDC), and AmpliTech Group 5G Division) work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers, including statements regarding outside lab certifications, anticipated margin expansion, and expected uses of cash. Words such as “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Corporate Social Media

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc



Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com