Abaxx Provides Corporate Update on Abaxx Exchange Market Data Distribution

Distribution of Abaxx Exchange market data is now available through the leading providers of financial data, making it broadly accessible to institutional commodity market participants

Expanded distribution increases access to Abaxx prices and establishes the foundation for future recurring market data revenue

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today provided an update on the continued expansion of market data distribution for Abaxx Exchange.

Abaxx Exchange market data is now available through the leading providers of financial data, making it broadly accessible to institutional commodity market participants. Broader distribution brings Abaxx prices into the systems market participants already use to monitor and analyze commodity markets. This increases the visibility of Abaxx Exchange contracts, makes them easier to evaluate alongside related benchmarks, and supports their integration into trading and risk management processes.

The expansion also increases the value of the proprietary market data generated by Abaxx Exchange. As trading activity continues, each session adds to the price histories across Abaxx Exchange’s energy, precious metals, environmental commodities, battery materials and weather markets. Wider distribution allows those growing datasets to be used by a broader institutional audience.

With its core distribution and data infrastructure now substantially in place, Abaxx is positioned to expand the future commercial potential of the market data that Abaxx Exchange generates. Over time, this may include real-time data licensing, historical datasets and related analytics as sources of recurring revenue.

“We built Abaxx to be the venue for price discovery and risk transfer in markets that are critical to the supply chains of tomorrow's economy. Data is foundational to this market infrastructure and continues to anchor our exchange,” said Abaxx Exchange Chief Markets Officer, Shanmei Lim. “All trades originate from a data point, and market participants need data to evaluate trading opportunities. We have spent over two years laying the groundwork, and now that our market data is available on every major platform used by commodity traders, this expanded distribution will accelerate the classic network effect as more traders see our prices, these send signals that lead to trades, which in turn increases liquidity in our markets and ultimately elevates the long-term commercial value of our proprietary data.”

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

tara@abaxx.tech



Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives, future plans, expansion of market data through institutional and commodity-focused platforms, the future value and potential of Abaxx market data and Abaxx’s role in the development of energy and commodities market infrastructure. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.