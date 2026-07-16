E1 Announces Sports.com Predict as Official Prediction Partner

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”) today announced that Sports.com Predict has been named the Official Prediction Partner of E1, the world’s first all-electric raceboat Championship, for the 2026 season under the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF.

The partnership extends Sports.com Predict’s live-sport footprint into one of the world’s fastest-growing racing series, adding a global, entertainment-driven fan base through teams owned by Marc Anthony and other prominent figures from sports and entertainment to SEGG Media’s expanding prediction market ecosystem.

SEGG Media identified E1’s head-to-head race format, and its mix of short and long lap configurations, as a natural fit for real-time prediction engagement, with multiple decision points built into every race weekend.

Sports.com Predict will be integrated across the E1 fan journey through exclusive prediction market rights, on-site branding, digital and social media activations, QR-enabled fan experiences, premium hospitality engagement, collaborative content, and broadcast integrations.

The partnership reflects SEGG Media’s strategy of aligning Sports.com Predict with modern, fast-growing sports properties that share the Company’s ambition to redefine fan engagement, further extending the platform’s reach and connecting it with new global audiences.

The partnership also builds on SEGG Media’s broader thesis around the prediction market industry, which has seen rapid global growth in recent years as fans increasingly gravitate toward peer-to-peer, participatory engagement with live sport. The Company views E1 as a further step in deepening that engagement and giving its growing global audience new ways to interact with the sport.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sports.com Predict on board as E1’s Official Prediction Partner. They bring real expertise in fan engagement, and this partnership gives our audience an even closer connection for every race,” said Jamie Copas, Chief Executive Officer of E1.

“E1 represents exactly the kind of pioneering sporting property that we want Sports.com Predict to partner with. Fans increasingly look to participate in the action, not simply watch it, and prediction markets create an entirely new layer of engagement around live sport; this, coupled with E1’s exciting race format and audience reach, makes the partnership incredibly exciting,” said Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer of SEGG Media.

“Becoming the Official Prediction Partner of the UIM E1 World Championship allows us to showcase how Sports.com Predict can enhance the fan experience while creating new commercial opportunities,” added Bailey. “We believe this is an important first step in demonstrating how prediction markets can become a valuable part of the future sports ecosystem.”

Sports.com Predict will operate within applicable regulatory frameworks and only in jurisdictions where access to such markets is permitted.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com Predict, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.



About the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF

E1 is the world’s first and only all-electric raceboat Championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities.



The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.



The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Monaco, Lake Como, Lagos and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include LeBron James, Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, Thibaut Courtois, Kyle Kuzma and Didier Drogba from the world of sport.



E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater

www.e1series.com

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Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives, product rollout, market availability, sponsorship integration, fan engagement opportunities and expected future updates, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “expand,” “launch,” “rollout,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, regulatory, operational and commercial considerations in each market in which Sports.com Predict may be made available; the Company’s ability to implement and scale technology, product, sponsorship and marketing initiatives; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and become or remain current with its SEC reports; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the matters discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.