American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) CTO Dr. John Brandenburg to Present Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ Technology at Major Particle Physics Conference at Fermilab

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Dr. John E. Brandenburg is scheduled to present the Company’s Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ technology during a scientific conference being held at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (“Fermilab”) in Batavia, Illinois.

Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, July 23, 2026. Michael G. Smith and Independent Director Fabrice David are also scheduled to attend the conference and participate in related scientific and strategic discussions.

The presentation will introduce attendees to American Fusion’s compact pulsed-fusion development platform, its underlying confinement concepts, the Company’s expanding intellectual property portfolio, and its planned testing and validation activities.

Presenting Texatron™ Before the Particle Physics Community

The conference provides American Fusion with an opportunity to discuss the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ in an environment attended by physicists, university researchers, national laboratory personnel, engineers, graduate students, government representatives, and other professionals working across particle physics, accelerator science, advanced instrumentation, computation, plasma physics, and related scientific disciplines.

During his presentation, Dr. Brandenburg is expected to discuss the Texatron™ platform’s development history, compact architecture, pulsed electromagnetic operating concept, intended helium-3 and deuterium fuel pathway, diagnostic requirements, and the Company’s plans for continued engineering development and testing.

“Fermilab represents one of the great centers of American physics, and it is an extraordinary privilege to discuss the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ in that scientific environment,” said Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “Particle physics, plasma physics, advanced diagnostics, electromagnetic systems, and energy conversion are deeply interconnected disciplines. We look forward to presenting our work, engaging with highly qualified scientists and engineers, and receiving thoughtful technical questions that can help strengthen our development program.”

“American Fusion is entering an important period of testing and scientific evaluation. Our objective is to combine bold engineering with disciplined measurement, calibrated instrumentation, transparent testing protocols, and independent technical observation. Presenting at Fermilab provides an important opportunity to explain our approach, communicate where the Texatron™ program stands today, and discuss where we intend to take it.”

Fermilab: More Than Half a Century of Scientific Discovery

Founded in 1967 as the National Accelerator Laboratory and later renamed in honor of physicist Enrico Fermi, Fermilab serves as the U.S. Department of Energy’s premier particle physics and accelerator research laboratory. Its scientific programs involve researchers and institutions from around the world and encompass particle physics, neutrino science, accelerator technology, detectors, superconducting systems, quantum science, advanced instrumentation, and high-performance computing.

American Fusion believes this scientific environment is well suited for technical discussions surrounding the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform. Although the Texatron™ is not a particle accelerator, its continued development relies upon precision measurement of plasma conditions, charged particles, electromagnetic effects, reaction products, isotopic composition, radiation signatures, voltage, current, power waveforms, and other engineering parameters necessary to support disciplined testing and independent technical evaluation.

“Fermilab represents one of the great centers of American physics, and it is an extraordinary privilege to discuss the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ in that scientific environment,” said Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “Particle physics, plasma physics, advanced diagnostics, electromagnetic systems, and energy conversion are deeply interconnected disciplines. We look forward to presenting our work, engaging with highly qualified scientists and engineers, and receiving thoughtful technical questions that can help strengthen our development program. American Fusion is entering an important period of testing and scientific evaluation. Our objective is to combine bold engineering with disciplined measurement, calibrated instrumentation, transparent testing protocols, and independent technical observation. Presenting at Fermilab provides an important opportunity to explain our approach, communicate where the Texatron™ program stands today, and discuss where we intend to take it.”

Management Attendance and Strategic Engagement

Michael G. Smith and Fabrice David are scheduled to attend Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation and participate in meetings and discussions throughout the conference.

“This presentation represents another meaningful opportunity for American Fusion to engage directly with scientists and engineers accustomed to evaluating complex physics and demanding experimental data,” said Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion. “We believe scientific engagement is an important part of the Company’s continued development. Our intellectual property strategy, testing program, regulatory work, and commercialization planning should all be supported by increasingly rigorous technical development and independent review. The Company is proud of Dr. Brandenburg’s opportunity to present at Fermilab. At the same time, we recognize that participation in a scientific conference does not constitute technical validation or endorsement. Our credibility will ultimately depend upon measurable results, properly calibrated diagnostics, repeatable testing, responsible disclosure, and qualified third-party evaluation.”

Fabrice David, Independent Director of American Fusion, commented, “American Fusion is working to build relationships across the scientific, academic, government, engineering, and commercial communities. Attending this conference will allow us to listen, learn, and better understand the standards sophisticated scientific audiences will expect as the Texatron™ program advances. We believe those conversations will be valuable to the Company’s continued technical development.”

Advancing the Texatron™ Testing Program

American Fusion is continuing preparations for additional testing of its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems. The Company’s planned testing program includes the use of calibrated instrumentation intended to evaluate plasma density, plasma temperature, voltage, current, pulse behavior, neutron production, isotopic composition, trace impurities, radiation signatures, energy input, measurable electrical output, and other engineering parameters necessary to support continued technology development and independent evaluation.

The Company intends to progress through testing in controlled stages, beginning with system verification, equipment calibration, safety system review, low energy testing, and progressively higher operating conditions only after established readiness criteria have been satisfied.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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