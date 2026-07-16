IBM Stock Plunges, Money Simpler Launches an AI Copy Trading Solution for Retirement Passive Income

New York City, NY, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBM stock plummeted 25% in a single day—marking its steepest one-day drop in nearly 58 years—triggering turmoil in global markets and once again highlighting the risks of concentrated holdings in a single stock. Many investors have begun to worry about the decline in the value of their stock holdings, which could even affect their future retirement income plans.

In response to market volatility, Money Simpler has launched an AI Smart copy trading system, featuring 24-hour AI market monitoring, one-click replication of high-quality investment strategies and cross-market investment capabilities. The system operates fully automatically, eliminating the need for frequent manual intervention, and is designed to help investors achieve sustainable wealth growth and retirement planning.





AI automated copy trading makes long-term investing simpler

AI-powered trade copying helps reduce issues commonly associated with manual trading, such as emotional decision-making, failure to monitor the market in a timely manner, and information delays. By combining AI technology with high-quality trading strategies, Money Simpler allows users to replicate investment strategies with a single click and automatically diversify their portfolios across multiple markets—including stocks, foreign exchange, and gold—helping users hedge against risks and ensuring more stable and sustainable returns on their retirement funds.

Three Steps to Start AI-Powered Copy Trading

Money Simpler further simplifies the AI-powered copy trading process. Users can start intelligent copy trading in just three simple steps, without needing professional trading experience or constant monitoring of the market.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit Money Simpler to register an account and receive a $10 new user bonus and a $50 trial fund to get started for free.

Step 2: Choose an Investment Strategy

Based on your budget and income goals, choose a suitable, high-quality copy trading strategy.

Showcase of some popular contracts:

Basis Arbitrage Strategy: Invest $100, 2-day cycle, daily return of $4; total return at maturity is $100 principal + $8 profit.

Digital Asset Trend Following Strategy 2.25: Invest $600, 7-day cycle, daily return of $7.62; total return at maturity is $600 principal + $53.34 profit.

Digital Asset Trend Following Strategy 2.3: Invest $1,000, 10-day cycle, daily return of $13.2, total return at maturity is $1,000 principal + $132 profit.

Crypto Statistical Arbitrage Strategy 2.6: Invest $5,000, 20-day cycle, daily return of $71; total return at maturity is $5,000 principal + $1,420 profit.

Cross-Exchange Arbitrage Strategy 3.6: Invest $10,000, 30-day cycle, daily return of $162, total return at maturity is $10,000 principal + $4,860 profit.

Crypto Statistical Arbitrage Strategy 2.55: Invest $97,000, 45-day cycle, daily return of $1,891.5, total return at maturity of $97,000 principal + $85,117.5 profit.

For more contract details, please visit the Money Simpler website.

Step 3: Enable AI Smart Copy Trading

After activating the strategy, the system automatically synchronizes the strategy's trading signals and continuously executes trades. Daily profits are automatically settled into your account, eliminating the need for frequent manual operations.

Why Choose the Money Simpler AI Smart Copy Trading System?

Money Simpler combines AI copy trading with automated execution technology to help investors participate in global financial markets more easily, delivering a smarter and more efficient investment experience for long-term wealth accumulation and retirement planning.

Key advantages include:

24/7 AI-powered operation that synchronizes and automatically executes high-quality investment strategies in real time.

One-click copying of high-quality investment strategies, allowing users to quickly start copy trading without professional trading experience.

Covers multiple markets, including stocks, forex, and gold, enabling a more diversified asset allocation.

Automated execution of trading strategies reduces the impact of emotional trading and human error.

Simple operation and a user-friendly process, suitable for investors with varying levels of experience.

Money Simpler: Making Long-Term Investing Easier

"Market volatility is unavoidable, but investment methods can continuously evolve. We hope that through AI-powered copy trading, more investors can more easily participate in global markets, build long-term wealth, and achieve a more relaxed retirement plan." — Money Simpler CEO Intizar Hussain

Long-term wealth accumulation is more important than short-term market fluctuations

For long-term investors, short-term market fluctuations are inevitable, but what truly determines wealth growth is often a consistent and disciplined investment approach. Through reasonable asset allocation, long-term holding, and automated execution strategies, investors can reduce the impact of emotional decision-making and focus more on long-term wealth accumulation and retirement planning.

Money Simpler will continue to drive innovation in AI-powered copy trading technology, providing global investors with smarter and more convenient long-term investment solutions.

Official website: https://moneysimpler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

About Money Simpler

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, Money Simpler is a fintech company focused on AI-powered automated investment services. It is committed to providing smarter and more convenient investment solutions for global investors through innovative technologies.

Keywords: IBM stock, IBM AI, AI Copy Trading, IBM Stock Plunge, Money Simpler