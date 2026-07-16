CalAmp Expands Remote Monitoring Support for Modbus-Enabled Specialty Equipment

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp today announced the general availability of expanded remote monitoring support for Modbus-enabled specialty equipment, enabling OEMs and solution providers to bring data from generators, air compressors, pumps, welders, HVAC systems and other field assets into the applications customers use to manage operations, maintenance and utilization.

For equipment operators, specialty machines often work out of sight across jobsites, yards and remote operating environments until something needs attention. Run hours, fault codes, location, utilization and machine health data may exist on the equipment, but they are not always easy to collect, interpret or deliver to the people responsible for keeping operations running.

CalAmp closes that gap by capturing data from Modbus-enabled equipment, translating it into a usable format and delivering it to cloud-hosted platforms and customer applications. The result is a faster path from machine signal to operational insight, eliminating the need for solution providers to build the full edge-to-cloud infrastructure on their own.

“Customers want reliable back-office access to the intelligence from their critical equipment data in the field,” said Paul Washicko, SVP and General Manager of Telematics Solutions at CalAmp. “Our solution makes Modbus-enabled equipment easier to onboard, monitor and manage, enabling solution providers and OEMs to quickly deliver stronger digital experiences without building the entire edge-to-cloud infrastructure themselves.”

From Remote Assets to Actionable Equipment Intelligence

CalAmp gives OEMs and solution providers a versatile technology foundation to transform hard-to-access machine data into customer-facing connected equipment solutions. By moving Modbus equipment data from the field to the cloud, CalAmp enables partners to give equipment owners and operators greater visibility into how machines are performing, where they are being used and when they need attention.

For equipment owners and operators, that means fewer blind spots across remote assets and more timely information to support daily decisions. CalAmp-enabled solutions can help:

Reduce downtime with run-hour data, fault alerts and service visibility

Improve utilization across jobsites, yards and distributed equipment fleets

Spot underused, overused or misplaced equipment more quickly

Support rental operations with runtime, location and equipment status data

Reduce reliance on onsite inspections and manual monitoring

Respond faster when equipment needs service or attention

Foresight Intelligence, a CalAmp partner and early adopter, is using CalAmp’s Modbus capability as part of its connected equipment solution for construction companies, equipment rental operators and industrial businesses.

“Equipment operators need clear, timely visibility into the machines that keep their businesses running,” said Dale Hanna, CEO of Foresight Intelligence. “By building on CalAmp’s Modbus-enabled industrial gateways, Foresight transforms near real-time machine data into actionable operational insight within Fleet Intelligence™, giving customers a clearer view of equipment health, utilization and service needs across mixed fleets.”

The expanded capability already supports partners focused on industrial IoT and connected-equipment applications. Direct Communication Solutions (DCS), a provider of IoT products and managed connectivity solutions, said the enhancement helps simplify deployments across a broader range of industrial equipment and sensor integrations.

"CalAmp's expanded Modbus capabilities provide an important foundation for the next generation of industrial IoT solutions. This enhancement is a key enabler for more sophisticated sensor integrations across a broader range of vertical market applications. By lowering implementation complexity and reducing the cost of entry, customers can deploy connected solutions faster and realize greater value from their IoT investments."

— Eric Placzek, Chief Technology Officer, Direct Communication Solutions (DCS)

A Faster Path for OEMs and Solution Providers

For OEMs, CalAmp helps reduce the engineering effort required to add connected equipment capabilities to Modbus-enabled assets. The solution supports rugged field connectivity, centralized configuration, over-the-air provisioning, data decoding and structured data delivery.

For solution providers, CalAmp delivers the underlying technology needed to bring equipment data into customer-facing applications without building the full edge-to-cloud infrastructure from scratch. That flexibility allows partners to focus on the user experience, workflows and industry-specific value they deliver to equipment owners and operators.

Availability

CalAmp Industrial IoT support for Modbus-enabled specialty equipment is available today for customers seeking to make machine data more usable across operations, service and customer applications.

For more information, visit CalAmp.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform empowers commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With millions of active edge devices and over 200 approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

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