DP WORLD STRENGTHENS BRAZIL'S TRADE GATEWAY WITH NEW ELECTRIC FLEET AT THE PORT OF SANTOS

SANTOS, Brazil, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has expanded its electric fleet at the Port of Santos with the arrival of 15 Internal Terminal Vehicles (ITVs) and three Reach Stackers, supporting terminal capacity while advancing the company’s decarbonization strategy.

The new fleet of electric ITVs is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 500 tons when compared to conventional diesel-powered equipment. With this deployment, DP World becomes the first terminal at the Port of Santos to operate a fully electric Reach Stacker.

The new equipment forms part of DP World's ongoing BRL 1.6 billion expansion of its Santos terminal, which will increase container handling capacity to 2.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2028. In addition to boosting capacity, the modernization program is enhancing operational efficiency, reliability and service for customers as Brazil's trade volumes continue to grow.

This marks the first phase of a broader terminal modernization initiative that will introduce a total of 44 electric ITVs. Later this year, DP World expects to receive two new quay cranes—each standing 56 meters high with a 77.5-meter outreach, equivalent to a 25-story building—and six rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) capable of lifting up to 41 tons, followed by an additional two quay cranes and nine RTGs in early 2027. Together, the new equipment will further increase terminal capacity and improve productivity.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “We continue to invest in infrastructure and equipment that enables us to deliver greater capacity, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability for our customers. These new electric vehicles strengthen our operations today while supporting increasing trade volumes and the long-term growth of Brazil's trade.”

The investment also builds on DP World's extensive decarbonization strategy in Brazil. The company has already invested more than BRL 100 million to electrify 22 RTGs at the Santos terminal. Between January and April of 2026, diesel consumption declined 29.2% compared with the 2024 average, reflecting the impact of ongoing fleet modernization.

As one of Latin America's leading logistics gateways, DP World's Santos terminal connects Brazilian exporters and importers with global markets. These continued investments in infrastructure and equipment are expanding capacity, enabling faster, more efficient and more sustainable cargo flows, while reinforcing Santos' role as a strategic gateway for Brazil's international trade.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01b036e2-5d07-4ad7-9c36-61cbbc301f82