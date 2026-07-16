National Advertising Division Finds Certain PetIQ Claims Supported; Recommends Other Comparative Claims Be Modified or Discontinued

New York, NY, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that PetIQ, LLC provided a reasonable basis for its vet-recommended active-ingredient claims for its PetArmor® Extend Flea & Tick Collar. However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that PetIQ modify or discontinue certain claims regarding market leadership, brand growth, consumer trust, comparative performance, and product attributes.

PetIQ and Elanco compete in the market for pet flea-and-tick prevention products. Elanco markets Seresto and PetIQ markets PetArmor Extend, which each contain the active ingredients imidacloprid and flumethrin.

Elanco challenged PetIQ’s brand-superiority and vet-recommended ingredient claims for its PetArmor flea and tick lineup, including assertions that PetArmor Extend is made with the “#1 vet-recommended” active ingredients, alongside claims that PetIQ is the “#1 brand in total solutions” and the “#1 fastest-growing brand” in the category.

NAD determined that PetIQ provided a reasonable basis for its vet-recommended active-ingredient claims, finding that PetIQ’s survey evidence supported the message that veterinarians recommend the imidacloprid and flumethrin active-ingredient combination more than other flea-and-tick collar active-ingredient combinations.

However, NAD determined that PetIQ did not provide adequate support for the broad market-leadership message conveyed by its “#1 Brand in Total Flea & Tick Solutions” claim or the unqualified growth message conveyed by its “#1 Fastest Growing Flea & Tick Brand” claim.

Therefore, NAD recommended that the challenged “#1 Brand” and “#1 Fastest Growing” claims be discontinued or modified to avoid conveying unsupported market leadership and growth messages.

Additionally, NAD recommended that PetIQ discontinue or modify its challenged “trusted by millions,” duration, comparative performance, and product attribute claims to avoid conveying unsupported messages.

In its advertiser statement, PetIQ stated it “agrees to comply with its decision.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.