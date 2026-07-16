AD Mortgage Launches Housing Affordability Public Policy Initiative

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, today announced the launch of a new Public Policy Initiative designed to strengthen the company's engagement with policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders on issues affecting housing affordability, mortgage finance, and responsible access to homeownership.

As its first initiative, AD Mortgage has submitted a formal policy letter to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) that provides market data and recommendations on upcoming changes to condominium project eligibility for loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The submission follows a recent meeting between AD Mortgage leadership and FHFA officials focused on housing affordability, condominium financing, and other emerging issues in the residential mortgage market.

The letter is supported by proprietary AD Mortgage lending data that demonstrates the importance of the Limited Review process in facilitating access to conventional condominium financing, particularly in Florida, where condominiums represent an important source of attainable homeownership.

Among the findings shared with FHFA:

More than 750 Florida condominium loans originated by AD Mortgage since 2021 utilized the Limited Review process.

originated by AD Mortgage since 2021 utilized the Limited Review process. 53% of AD Mortgage's Florida conventional condominium originations during that period relied on Limited Review.

during that period relied on Limited Review. Approximately 30% of manually reviewed condominium projects had reserve funding below the new 15% threshold established under the revised Enterprise guidelines.



The company encouraged FHFA to closely monitor implementation of the updated condominium eligibility standards and remain open to future refinements should market data demonstrate a meaningful reduction in borrowers’ access to conventional financing.

“Our objective is simple: bring practical market experience and real-world lending data into policy discussions,” said Corey Chubner, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs & Investor Relationships at AD Mortgage. “The mortgage industry has an important responsibility to help policymakers understand how regulatory changes affect borrowers. We appreciate FHFA's willingness to engage with stakeholders and value the opportunity to contribute constructively to that conversation.”

Max Slyusarchuk, Chief Executive Officer of AD Mortgage, said the initiative reflects the company's broader commitment to helping shape policies that expand sustainable homeownership.

“As AD Mortgage continues to grow nationally, we believe we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to be an active participant in public policy discussions that affect our customers, broker partners, and the housing finance system,” Slyusarchuk said. “Whether working with federal regulators, state policymakers, or industry organizations, our goal is to provide thoughtful, data-driven insights that support responsible lending and expand access to mortgage credit.”

The Public Policy Initiative will focus on issues including housing affordability, regulatory modernization, credit access, government lending programs, capital markets, state licensing modernization, and other policies affecting the residential mortgage industry.

As part of the initiative, AD Mortgage plans to regularly engage with federal and state policymakers, publish research and policy analyses, participate in regulatory comment opportunities, and collaborate with industry organizations to help improve the nation's housing finance system.

About AD Mortgage



As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.



The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.



AD Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com