Wakefern and ShopRite Expand Edible Garden’s Successful “Garden Starters” Program with Midsummer Promotion

BELVIDERE, N.J., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced that Wakefern Food Corp. is expanding the Company’s Garden Starters pallet display program with a new midsummer promotional event across participating ShopRite locations.

Building on strong customer response during the spring season, the expanded promotion is designed to meet continued consumer demand for fresh, living herbs while encouraging home gardening and outdoor entertaining throughout the summer months. The Garden Starters program features a broad assortment of USDA Organic Certified, living herb plants merchandised on convenient, eye-catching pallet displays that create an engaging shopping experience while helping retailers maximize seasonal sales opportunities.

“Our Garden Starters program has resonated with consumers looking for fresh, flavorful ingredients they can enjoy right at home,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “We are excited that Wakefern and ShopRite are expanding the program into a midsummer event, reinforcing the strength of our partnership and the growing consumer demand for fresh, locally grown living herbs. The promotion will feature a broad assortment of our premium living herbs, giving consumers an easy way to enhance grilling, seasonal recipes, cocktails, and everyday meals with herbs that continue growing long after they leave the store. We believe this expanded program reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovation, quality and value while creating an engaging shopping experience for consumers throughout the summer season.”

"Our merchandising programs are designed to create incremental sales opportunities for our retail partners while delivering an exceptional shopping experience. Garden Starters demonstrates how innovative merchandising, paired with premium-quality products, can increase consumer engagement, encourage repeat purchases, and create value for both retailers and shoppers,” concluded Mr. Kras.

Edible Garden continues to invest in innovative retail merchandising solutions that complement its sustainable growing practices and proprietary GreenThumb 2.0® technology, helping retailers maximize productivity while reducing food waste throughout the supply chain.

The expanded Garden Starters midsummer promotion will be available at participating ShopRite locations throughout the summer season.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here .

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com