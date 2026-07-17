Associa Awards Clubcrest Townhomes $2,500 Community Beautification Grant

DALLAS, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has announced Clubcrest Townhomes as the recipient of a $2,500 community beautification grant through the company’s “Your Voice. Your Neighborhood.” email survey campaign.

The campaign was designed to encourage feedback from community board members and reinforce Associa’s commitment to listening, learning, and continuously enhancing the management experience. Communities with three or more board members who completed the survey were entered into a drawing for the $2,500 beautification award.

Clubcrest Townhomes was selected as the recipient and may use the grant toward a project that enhances the appearance, enjoyment, or shared experience of the neighborhood.

“Board feedback is essential to helping us better understand the needs of the communities we serve,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa. “We are grateful to every board member who took the time to share their perspective, and we are proud to recognize Clubcrest Townhomes with a grant that will directly benefit its residents and community environment.”

The “Your Voice. Your Neighborhood.” campaign reflects Associa’s ongoing focus on meaningful engagement and responsive service. Feedback gathered through the survey will help inform continued improvements, identify opportunities and support Associa’s work to deliver positive impact and meaningful value to communities.

Associa congratulates the Clubcrest Townhomes board and residents and looks forward to seeing the positive impact this award will have on the community

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939