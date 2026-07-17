E.F. Hutton & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor on Strategic Business Combination Between Glucotrack and Lōkahi Therapeutics and Exclusive Placement Agent for Approximately $5.7 Million Convertible Note Financing

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, today announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor in the strategic business combination between Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) and Lōkahi Therapeutics, and as exclusive placement agent for a concurrent convertible note financing of approximately $5.7 million to support the combined company's post-closing growth.

The transaction establishes a publicly traded, capital-efficient healthcare platform, pairing Lōkahi Therapeutics' AI-driven asset sourcing and development capabilities with Glucotrack's Nasdaq listing to create a scalable framework for identifying, acquiring, and advancing differentiated healthcare assets. Lōkahi Therapeutics becomes the operating and controlling business of the combined company, while Glucotrack's continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) business will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The convertible note financing was placed with institutional investors, with net proceeds expected to fund Lōkahi Therapeutics' post-closing operations and strategic initiatives as the combined company executes its growth strategy.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented: "We are proud to have supported both the business combination and the accompanying financing, delivering a comprehensive capital markets solution that positions the combined company for its next phase of growth. This transaction reflects E.F. Hutton's continued commitment to guiding clients through strategic transactions and capital formation. We appreciate the opportunity to have worked alongside Glucotrack and Lōkahi Therapeutics and look forward to following the combined company's progress."

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America. We provide a comprehensive range of investment banking and capital markets services across our specialized divisions, delivering integrated solutions at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.efhutton.com.

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