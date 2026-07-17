Flock LPR Helps Laredo Officers Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect in Under Three Hours

Laredo, TX, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Laredo parking lot on a Wednesday evening. Less than three hours later, the suspect was in custody, having confessed to the crime. The speed of that resolution was not an accident.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on June 25, 2026, Laredo Police Department officers responded to a robbery at a retail parking lot in the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue. According to the victim, a man concealing his face with a medical mask approached her while she sat in her vehicle, pressed something against her side that she believed was a firearm, and took her purse. He removed cash before running from the scene on foot.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons unit took over the investigation and examined footage from cameras in the area. Cross-referencing that footage with data from the Flock camera network, investigators pinpointed a vehicle linked to the suspect. A Flock LPR alert that evening placed the same vehicle in downtown Laredo at 9:16 p.m., roughly two and a half hours after the robbery was first reported.

Officers located the vehicle in the 800 block of Santa Ursula Avenue and took a 38-year-old man into custody. During a subsequent interview at police headquarters, he acknowledged committing the robbery. He was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Cases like this reflect how Flock’s technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

###

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.