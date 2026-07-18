Flock LPR Helps Locate NY Shooting Suspect Who Fled Across City Lines

Watervliet, NY, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a bullet was fired into a child's bedroom at a Watervliet apartment complex, the suspect fled more than 100 miles south to Binghamton. Flock LPR cameras located his vehicle out of the Capital District, leading to his arrest without incident.

On June 8, 2026, gunfire at a Watervliet, New York apartment complex sent a bullet into a child's bedroom in a neighboring unit. Watervliet Police detectives identified a suspect they believed had fired the shot and determined he had traveled south toward Binghamton after leaving the scene.

Using Flock license plate reader cameras to monitor the suspect's vehicle as it moved out of the Capital District, detectives coordinated with the Broome County Sheriff's Office to track and ultimately detain him in Binghamton without a confrontation. He was then transported back to Watervliet to face charges.

The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail. Investigators noted the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.