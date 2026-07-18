Flock LPR Helps Bibb County Deputies Locate Murder Suspect Fleeing Macon

Macon, GA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A woman was shot near a Macon gas station and the suspect fled in a vehicle. Flock LPR cameras picked up the vehicle heading south on Harrison Road, enabling deputies to pursue and arrest the suspect. The victim later died from her injuries.

On June 7, 2026, Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a Circle K gas station on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia, after reports of a shooting. A woman was found in the roadway with a gunshot wound to her lower leg and was transported to a medical facility in critical condition.

The suspect departed the scene in a vehicle. Flock cameras registered the vehicle traveling south on Harrison Road. Deputies located and pursued it, ultimately using a PIT maneuver to bring it to a stop. The suspect refused to exit and discharged a firearm toward deputies before he was taken into custody and transported for medical treatment.

The woman shot at the gas station died from her wounds on June 12, 2026. With her death, the suspect's primary charge was elevated to murder. He also faces charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and felony fleeing and eluding.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.