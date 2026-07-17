Flock Camera Footage Helps Solve Fatal Hit-and-Run in Harrison, Ohio

Harrison, OH, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a speeding pickup truck in Harrison, Ohio, and the driver fled the scene. Flock camera footage captured the truck's heavy front-end damage in the aftermath, helping investigators build their case.

Harrison Police say a pickup truck was traveling recklessly and well above the speed limit when it struck a bicyclist riding lawfully in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue on June 22, 2026. The force of the collision threw the bicyclist from his bike.

Rather than remaining at the scene, the driver pulled into a nearby parking lot, where a passenger removed debris from the truck's damaged front end before the vehicle departed westbound on Harrison Avenue. Investigators gathered security footage from several locations that corroborated witness accounts of the vehicle's movements and the appearance of the driver. Flock camera imagery of the truck shortly after the crash showed significant front-end damage consistent with the collision, helping to establish the vehicle's involvement.

The driver was subsequently identified and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and failure to stop after an accident involving injury. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail, initially held without bond, with bail later set at $40,000.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.