Flock LPR Helps Identify Four Suspects in Fatal Georgia Shooting Within 24 Hours

Hiram, GA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A young man was fatally shot in Hiram, Georgia. Within 24 hours, four suspects were in custody on murder charges. Flock LPR footage helped identify the vehicle that broke the case open.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Chamberlyn Lane on reports of a gunshot victim. They arrived to find a young man with a chest wound. He was not breathing when medical personnel reached him and later died at a medical facility.

The investigation drew on resources from across the Sheriff's Office, including the Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Scene unit, Drug Task Force, Warrants Unit, Intelligence Unit, Patrol Division, and SWAT Team. Investigators pulled footage from cameras at nearby homes alongside imagery from Flock cameras in the area. That combined footage led investigators to a pickup truck leaving the scene and provided a license plate that proved critical to the case.

In the early morning hours following the shooting, SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence tied to that vehicle, taking three people into custody. A fourth suspect was located and arrested later that day. All four were charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The Sheriff's Office confirmed all arrests occurred within 24 hours of the initial call.

Cases like this reflect how Flock‘s technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.