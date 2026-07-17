Flock LPR Helps Wichita Officers Locate Shooting Suspect and Vehicle

Wichita, KS, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a man was shot in north Wichita, investigators used Flock LPR technology to locate both the suspect vehicle and the suspect. He was arrested and later charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Wichita Police Department officers were called to the 2300 block of North Jackson on June 16, 2026, where they found a 51-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

Working from the scene, investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the shooting. Using Flock license plate reader technology, detectives tracked the vehicle and located a 31-year-old man who was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The suspect was brought before a Sedgwick County judge on June 23, 2026, and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He remains held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond, with a court date set for July 6.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.