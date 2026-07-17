Flock LPR Helps Utah Deputies Locate Suspected Serial Arsonist

Stockton, UT, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A series of deliberately set fires near homes in Stockton, Utah forced residents to evacuate with little warning. Vehicle data obtained through Flock cameras was among the evidence that helped identify and arrest a suspect with a prior arson conviction.

Around June 10, 2026, fires broke out at multiple locations near residential areas in Stockton, a small Tooele County community. The blazes came close enough to homes that some residents had only minutes to evacuate, with flames reported at the edges of neighboring properties.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office built its case through a combination of resident interviews, home surveillance footage, and vehicle data gathered using Flock cameras.

The suspect was booked into the Tooele County Jail on three counts of arson and causing a catastrophe, among other charges. Court records show he was previously convicted of third-degree felony arson in 2015. Investigators have said they are continuing to review additional tips and footage to determine whether he may be linked to other recent fires in the region.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.