Flock LPR Alert Leads to Arrest of Three Homicide Suspects on Kansas Interstate

Kansas City, KS, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hours after a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, a Flock LPR camera in Chase County picked up the suspect vehicle heading west on Highway 50. Three suspects were stopped on Interstate 135 and taken into custody without incident.

On the evening of June 8, 2026, a 64-year-old man was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas. The KCKPD major case unit launched a homicide investigation.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. that same night, Newton Police and the Harvey County Sheriff's Office were alerted by a Flock automatic license plate reader camera in Chase County that a vehicle connected to the homicide was heading westbound toward Newton along Highway 50.

A Harvey County deputy intercepted the vehicle as it crossed into the county and attempted to initiate a stop, but the driver refused to pull over. Officers moved to block highway exits and placed spike strips on I-135, disabling the vehicle near the 36th Street exit. All three occupants surrendered without incident. They were booked into Harvey County Jail on first-degree murder charges, pending transfer to Wyandotte County.

A search of the area the following day turned up firearms and ammunition on the shoulder of I-135, believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the chase and suspected to be the weapons used in the homicide.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.