IPS 2026 Takes Place from 7–9 September

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As technology continues to transform how real estate is developed, financed, managed, marketed, and invested in, IPS 2026 is set to place innovation at the heart of the industry’s next phase of growth. Taking place from 7–9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the 22nd edition of IPS brings together investors, developers, government entities, institutional investors, financial institutions, PropTech companies, startups, technology providers, and real estate professionals from around the world to explore the trends and opportunities shaping the future of global real estate.

The theme “Driving Real Estate Investment Through Innovation” comes at a defining moment for the UAE’s real estate ecosystem. The country continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading investment destinations through a long-term strategy focused on economic diversification, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and sustainable growth. Within this national vision, Dubai has established itself as a dynamic global real estate hub that attracts capital, talent, technology, and industry leadership from international markets.

This direction is further supported by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and position the emirate among the world’s top three economic cities. Through its focus on investment, innovation, and entrepreneurship, D33 reinforces Dubai’s enduring competitiveness while strengthening investor confidence across key sectors, including real estate.

Dubai’s growing PropTech ecosystem is also playing a key role in this transformation. The launch of the Dubai PropTech Hub, developed through a collaboration between DIFC Innovation Hub and Dubai Land Department, is designed to support more than 200 PropTech startups and scale ups, generate more than 3,000 jobs, and attract over USD 300 million in investment by 2030. The initiative reinforces the emirate’s ambition to become a global leader in real estate technology and innovation.

Against this evolving landscape, IPS provides an international platform where innovation is translated into investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and commercial collaboration. More than an exhibition, IPS has evolved into a strategic marketplace where public and private sector stakeholders connect to accelerate investment, encourage innovation, and support the continued development of the real estate industry.

Innovation will be reflected across every aspect of this year’s edition. The exhibition’s expanded platform structure includes dedicated pillars such as IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, and IPS Services, creating a focused environment for showcasing next-generation technologies, smart urban development, digital property services, artificial intelligence, sustainable communities, and emerging business models reshaping the sector.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, stated:

“Innovation has become one of the most influential forces shaping the future of real estate investment. As technology, sustainability, and changing investor expectations continue to transform the industry, IPS 2026 reflects this shift by bringing together the full real estate ecosystem from investors and developers to PropTech companies, startups, brokers, policymakers, and technology leaders under one platform. Through its focus on future cities, digital transformation, institutional investment, and Emirati talent, IPS reinforces its role as a catalyst for investment, collaboration, and sustainable sector advancement in the UAE and beyond.”

The event’s wider program connects innovation with investment, regulation, development, and market expansion. Key activities include the Main Conference, Institutional Investors Conference, Developers Project Launch Platform, Investors Platform, Investment Destination Presentations, MOU Signing, workshops, professional training programs, and the IPS Awards.

A key part of this agenda is IPS’s support for Emirati brokers and national talent. Through the IPS Emirati initiative, the platform provides visibility, engagement opportunities, and market access for UAE nationals working across brokerage, investment advisory, and real estate services. This reinforces IPS’s role not only as an international investment platform, but also as a contributor to local capacity building and the long-term development of the UAE real estate ecosystem.

As innovation continues to redefine the future of global real estate, IPS stands as a strategic platform where policy, capital, technology, and market opportunity converge. By placing PropTech, future cities, digital transformation, institutional investment, and Emirati talent at the center of its agenda, IPS continues to reinforce its role as one of the region’s leading real estate platforms and a key contributor to Dubai’s vision for innovation led investment, sustainable urban development, and future focused economic growth.

Contact:

Marina Mounir William

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com