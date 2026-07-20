Noom Launches 'Lose for Keeps' with Rebel Wilson, a New Campaign Making the Case That GLP-1 Medication and Healthy Habits Work Better Together

PRINCETON, N.J., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading behavior change company, launched Lose for Keeps – a new integrated brand campaign featuring Rebel Wilson in her second year as the company’s Chief Wellness Ambassador. The campaign tackles a question at the center of the GLP-1 era: how do you make weight loss last?





Launched across national television, streaming, social, and digital, Lose for Keeps marks one of Noom’s largest brand investments to date and the latest chapter from a company that has spent 15 years studying what actually makes weight loss last. The campaign, created in partnership with creative agency Mekanism, is built around a simple idea at the center of today’s weight loss conversation: GLP-1 medications are a powerful catalyst for change, but it is medication and habits together that help people Lose for Keeps.

GLP-1 medications have transformed the weight loss landscape, helping millions of people achieve meaningful results. Noom’s view is that GLP-1s can open a powerful window for change, quieting cravings and creating the mental space needed to build lasting habits. Pairing that window with behavioral science is how results become durable. More than 30% of new Noom GLP-1 program members have previously been on a GLP-1 medication from a different provider. They come to Noom because they want more than the medication alone – they want the habits that help make their results last. Noom’s data also shows that members who pair GLP-1 treatment with the Noom program lose 25% more weight, stay on their medication 2.2x longer, and maintain more than 3x better weight outcomes at six months – making the medication more effective, not just more tolerable.

Noom also understands that many patients' journeys with GLP-1 medications are not always linear. Changes in insurance coverage, side effects, or other life circumstances mean that some patients reduce or stop their medication at some point. Eleven out of twelve GLP-1 users stop taking the medication within three years , and most regain the weight within 18 months of stopping . Noom's position is that all patients deserve behavioral support that makes their results as durable as possible, whether they are on their medication or navigating a change. In two preliminary analyses of Noom members who discontinued GLP-1 medication, members maintained most of their weight loss in modeled estimates during the first year after stopping. Members who continued practicing Noom habits regained 50% less weight than those who did not. The findings point to the central idea behind Lose for Keeps and reinforce what Noom has believed for many years: habits built during the pharmacological window of GLP-1 treatment are a critical part of what can help make weight loss last.

For Rebel Wilson, the campaign is personal. Five years after losing 80 pounds, she has maintained her progress through major life changes, including becoming a mother to two young children, by building habits that became part of her everyday life. Lose for Keeps brings that story to the screen, showing that lasting weight loss is not about perfection. It is about building routines that can survive busy mornings, changing schedules, and real life.

"Rebel is living proof of the idea behind Lose for Keeps. After losing weight and getting healthy five years ago, she built habits that helped her sustain that change through real life,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. “GLP-1 medications are one of the most important health innovations of our time. What we’ve learned and what our data increasingly confirms is that the patients who benefit most are the ones who build habits during treatment. That’s what Noom has spent 15 years building toward: creating a behavioral foundation that holds for the long run. Noom is not a substitute for medication, it’s a complement to it – one that helps drive medication persistence and more durable weight loss.”

Two New Spots: “Training Wheels” and “Mute Button”

The Lose for Keeps platform launches with two hero TV spots – Training Wheels and Mute Button – each using an unexpected metaphor to bring the GLP-1 and habits story to life in Rebel's voice.



In Mute Button , she brings to life the experience many patients call “food noise,” showing how when cravings quiet with GLP-1 medication, patients often find a window to build healthier routines, all against the backdrop of a chaotic family morning, featuring her own daughter in the spot with her.



, she brings to life the experience many patients call “food noise,” showing how when cravings quiet with GLP-1 medication, patients often find a window to build healthier routines, all against the backdrop of a chaotic family morning, featuring her own daughter in the spot with her. Training Wheels uses the image of learning to ride a bicycle to explore how GLP-1 medication and healthy habits work together. The key, Rebel explains, is building habits while you’re on the medication, so they’re already part of your life when you need them most.



Together, the spots make the same argument: GLP-1 medications and habits built alongside them are what help people Lose for Keeps.

"Everyone assumes losing the weight is the hard part,” said Rebel Wilson, Chief Wellness Ambassador at Noom. “Two kids and five years later, I can tell you staying there is the real test, and the one most people don't talk about. The habits I built with Noom are just part of my life now. That's the thing nobody tells you: when they actually stick, it stops feeling like a battle."

Rebel Wilson’s Microhabit Challenges Now Available in the Noom App

Noom is also launching Rebel’s Microhabit Challenges, a new set of easy-to-start, in-app habit routines inspired by Rebel Wilson’s own health habits across sleep, nutrition, mood, and movement.

Rebel’s curated challenges are available to Noom members in the app and are designed to make behavior change feel small, achievable, and repeatable. That’s the Lose for Keeps idea in practice. Members who complete any of Rebel’s challenges can earn extra Noom Seeds, the app’s rewards currency designed to reinforce consistent healthy behaviors.

“Microhabit Challenges are designed to make healthy habits feel approachable, rewarding, and easy to repeat,” said Aaron Severs, Noom’s Chief Product Officer. “The feature is built on established habit science: small, achievable, daily wins can compound into bigger changes over time. With more than 100 challenges across energy, sleep, stress, nutrition, and movement — now including challenges inspired by Rebel’s own routines — members can find simple ways to build healthier habits into everyday life.”

The Noom app is available on iOS and Android. To learn more and get started, visit noom.com .

About Noom: Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care and longevity medicine, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes prevention programs. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been recognized on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, as well as by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Contact:

Emily Passer

comms@noom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc9ba7e-1f72-421b-a4f1-b00223b1f7fd