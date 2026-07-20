Flock LPR Helps Locate Homicide Suspect Across County Lines in California

San Juan Bautista, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 2-year-old boy was killed at a San Juan Bautista residence in the early morning hours of June 7, 2026. The suspect fled before deputies arrived. Flock LPR cameras in Merced County helped law enforcement track and arrest him, and investigators later secured a confession.

At approximately 12:14 a.m. on June 7, 2026, San Benito County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in San Juan Bautista after a report of an unresponsive infant. A 2-year-old boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Evidence indicated the child had been strangled. A 34-year-old woman also at the residence reported she had been attacked by the male suspect, who fled in a vehicle before deputies arrived. A second young child was present during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office launched a regional manhunt. With the assistance of Flock cameras deployed in Merced County, law enforcement officers located the suspect's vehicle, gave chase, and arrested him following a physical struggle.

After being returned to San Benito County, the suspect provided a confession to investigators. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault on a child causing death, and related felonies. The San Benito County Sheriff's Office credited the multi-agency response and technology-assisted search as central to the swift resolution.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.