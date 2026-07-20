Carson Group Creates Ownership Path for Advisors and Team Members with Equity Program

Omaha, Neb, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $60 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the launch of its Equity Program, a new initiative that creates ownership opportunities for Carson’s high growth W-2 advisors and their exceptional team members. The innovative program reinforces Carson’s long-term strategy of investing in the people who are driving the firm's growth, strengthening client relationships and building its future.

"Our business is built by exceptional people, and this new equity program reflects our belief that the advisors and team members creating long-term value for Carson should have the opportunity to share in that success,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “By investing in leading advisors and their team members, we're creating a path for them to build personal wealth within Carson while strengthening the long-term future of our integrated businesses, our clients and our firm."

Historically, equity ownership within Carson's W-2 channel has primarily been available to founding advisors as part of their acquisition deal structure. Rather than limiting ownership to a single point in an advisor's journey, Carson is creating opportunities for equity participation throughout the lifecycle of an integrated office. The new program allows advisors in the final year of their acquisition-related growth incentives to participate while also creating new ownership opportunities for next-generation advisors and exceptional operational team members who previously had no path to equity.

The program also supports Carson's long-term strategy to attract, develop and retain the next generation of advisor talent. As firm valuations continue to rise and ownership transitions become more complex, many G2 and G3 advisors have fewer opportunities to build ownership than previous generations. Carson's Equity Program creates a path for next generation advisors to participate in the long-term success they help create, allowing them to build personal wealth and a lasting stake in Carson’s success.

The equity program also includes a dedicated path for exceptional team members in operational and support roles whose leadership, expertise and execution are essential to the success of Carson's integrated offices. Carson believes exceptional client experiences and sustainable growth are powered by strong teams, and this program recognizes the people whose contributions make both possible.

“Over the past several years, we've spent a great deal of time listening to advisors about what they want from a long-term partner,” White said. “One theme came through consistently: They want the opportunity to be part of what we're building. Carson has tremendous momentum, and our advisors want to help shape that future while sharing in the success we’re creating together. The Carson Equity Program is our response to that feedback, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this opportunity to our advisors and their teams as we continue investing in the people building Carson's future."

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $60 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.